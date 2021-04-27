Family torn apart by the Jan. 6 insurrection takes steps to reconnect

Outside of Dallas, Texas, a 19-year-old was estranged from his family after he tipped off the FBI that his father took part in the Jan. 6 riot. The family moves toward healing.

