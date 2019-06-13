Transcript for Father and sister of Ron Goldman speak out 25 years after his murder

We the jury find the defendant, orenthal James Simpson not guilty. Reporter: It was the dramatic end to the trial of the century. Upon Ronald Lyle Goldman, a human being as charged in count two of the information. We the jury in the above-entitled action find the special circumstance -- Reporter: A young Kim Goldman, distraught by O.J. Simpson's acquittal. I wasn't thinking of anybody but my brother, and in some ways feeling like we let him down. Reporter: 25 years after her brother Ron's murder, a sister's quest for answers. I learned very quickly that the truth doesn't really need to show up in a courtroom. Honor doesn't have to take place in a courtroom, because it didn't give us what we deserve. Reporter: In a new podcast, confronting O.J. Simpson, Kim comes face-to-face with one of the jurors. That deliberation was set long before they started asking about this evidence. What it was, they wanted to cover up the fact. Reporter: A juror admitted to her that after nearly two months of testimony they reached a surprisingly speedy verdict. After three and a half hours that they graced us with was a cover up. It was all bs. To me it was. Reporter: What was your reaction as he was saying this to you? Oh, I was mad. I was trying to keep my composure, and I was mad and I said you didn't do your job. We're a family that wanted justice, simple as that. Wanted the person that violently, viciously butchered two people to be held accountable. To pay the price. Reporter: Today marks the anniversary of the day that Ron was brutally stabbed, alongside Nicole brown Simpson. Where are you 25 years later in grieving your son? I think for me it's every day for 25 years has been a day without Ron there. To not be able to see him growing and fulfilling his dreams. Ron would be 50 now. And I can't, I can't even fathom that that makes sense to me. Reporter: Kim says she usually spends this day privately visiting Ron's grave, but this year is different. I sort of felt like this is my year. I'm kind of going back in time. I'm revisiting conversations. I'm revisiting relationships. Facing fears. I'm facing some truths. Reporter: In her podcast, she talks to some of the key players who became household names like prosecutor Marsha Clark. To my great regret more and more got heaped onto my shoulders. I was running literally 24/7. Reporter: And Kato Kaelin. That famous houseguest. How did people treat you after the trial. They would spit at me, having actual hate. So many times I've gotten messages of you should have been the guy that was murdered. Reporter: Kim said she didn't know what to expect when she started the project. It was bigger than all of us. For me I wanted to know the impact of that and what got left in the wake. Reporter: She also explores what grief looks like decades after a violent crime. Those of us living in it, we have to figure out a way to make room for all of that throughout the day. Whether it's grief or the loss of it, the anger from it, the emotion that comes with it. We have to figure out where to put it. Reporter: Kim says her big brother was her protector. My dad raised us from when we were 3 1/2 and 6. He was a single dad. Every picture I have of them in my mind is the two of them together, holding hands or together in some format. That was who they were. And it never changed. Reporter: What was that moment like for you when they broke the news to you that it was your son who had died alongside Nicole brown? We found out in the most bizarre way. It was a phone call from the coroner's office, basically saying, did you hear about the death of Nicole brown? And I said what does that have to do with me? And they said, well, your son was the other victim. And, you know, I was shocked, overwhelmed. Reporter: You felt it was really crucial that you break the news to Kim? Well, I didn't want Kim to hear from the news or from anyone else. Sadly, I had to be the one to tell her. He said did you hear anything on the news today? And I said I don't know what you're talking about. And he, he just basically said that Ron died. I remember just falling to the ground, kind of screaming and crying. Attention all units and stations, attempt to locate 187 suspect. Reporter: The goldmans couldn't predict the circus that would follow, all playing out in front of the cameras. Last name of Simpson. Let's immediately go to a picture in Los Angeles. Reporter: From that white bronco chase, watched by 95 million people to the unforgettable courtroom display. If it doesn't fit you must acquit. Reporter: O.j.'s lawyers, dubbed the dream team presented an argument in a community grappling with mistrust of the police, with the memory of Rodney king still fresh. I understand people have mistrust of police departments. But for a family sitting across the room, looking across it and seeing the person they believe killed their brother or loved one, you want all of that to go away, because that's not what's supposed to be on trial. What's supposed to be on trial is the evidence, the facts, the science. Reporter: A year after the criminal case, O.J. Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron in a civil trial. The judgment for both families was $33.5 million. Split, as he willingly paid anything? No. The only justice that would have mattered when it comes right down to it is that he would have been in jail on death row. Reporter: But in 2007, surveillance video captured Simpson stealing sports memorabilia from a hotel room in the charges landed him in a courtroom once again. The goldmans were there, this time Simpson would end up in prison, convicted of robbery and kidnapping. But in 2017, he was released on parole. When he was released back into society the hairs on my neck went back up again. I know supposedly he's in Vegas. Reporter: Recently, Simpson was seen in these newly-released photos taken last week. He's had his life continue over all these years. He's had opportunities to do things. Ron didn't. Reporter: Simpson told "The associated press" we don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives. The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the no negative zone. We focus on the positives. O.J. Simpson to this day maintains his innocence. Does he really, though? Does he say I didn't do it? I don't think I've ever heard him come out and "I didn't do it." Reporter: Today Kim says she likes to keep the focus on honoring her brother's legacy by fighting for victims' rights. We want to make sure the story shifts back to Ron and Nicole. We aren't the only family, there are people victimized on a daily, on an hourly basis. That's where the focus needs to that's where we choose to talk

