Florida among 12 states seeing record COVID-19 cases, many traced to large gatherings

Florida saw the highest single-day total of new cases out of any state since the pandemic began -- over 15,000. In Miami, neighbors have expressed concerns over parties at nearby residences.
6:56 | 07/14/20

