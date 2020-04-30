Transcript for Fmr. DHS chief medical officer on US failure to plan for pandemics, future outlook

Earlier, I spoke to Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the pandemic task force in St. Louis. During the Obama administration he served as chief medical officer in the department of homeland security. He's also a former U.S. Army battalion surgeon who earned come dagss in Iraq. Why do you think administrations both past and present have failed to prioritize planning? It's not an every day curb occurrence. You don't see them every day, every year. This is a 100-year pandemic. So it's tough for people to wrap their heads around, this is something I should be preparing for. If you could get in a time machine, go back ten years, what would you do? With regard to the stockpile for example and ppe that might make a difference today? You can never keep as much stuff in the stockpile. So what you need to have is that clear plan on how you can replenish supply. I've likened this pandemic to really war-time planning. And of course, when we were involved in major wars like a World War II, you were able to turn industry to support the war. And that's really what I think we needed to have more in place is that ability to turn on manufacturing to support that war-time effort, whether it's making ppe, test kits. Being able to ramp up the be ability to roll out high-quality testing, maybe a couple different academic organizations can work on these things so, it's the first person who can come to the answer fast can then roll out to production. What are you thinking going forward to the fall, when a lot of people are predicting that the pandemic may come back or covid-19 may come back with a vengeance? We have to get a better idea on what the immunity is in the population, so we can do that through serology-based testing. So we need to make sure we get that ramped up. Anti-viral therapy, personal protective equipment, making sure we are adequately supplied with that and emphasizing those public health measures and personal measures. As you know, it's not going to go back to business as usual once the cases start dying down. We're going to be in this until either everything is immune from the virus itself or we have vaccine. It is a long waur. Dr. Garza, thank you so much. Anytime, thank you.

