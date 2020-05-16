Friday, May 15, 2020

More
What happens to summer? How US beaches are handling reopening in COVID-19 pandemic; Music industry forced to rethink concerts, tours and more in COVID-19 pandemic
3:00 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friday, May 15, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"What happens to summer? How US beaches are handling reopening in COVID-19 pandemic; Music industry forced to rethink concerts, tours and more in COVID-19 pandemic","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"70718995","title":"Friday, May 15, 2020","url":"/Nightline/video/friday-15-2020-70718995"}