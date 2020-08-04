Transcript for The other frontlines of COVID-19: Keeping the lights on and communities operational

I'm going to put on my n95 mask. Every day, Latisha knight suits up at plain view hospital in suburban New York, ready to save lives. She's not here to hand out medication or perform surgery, but she is a key fighter in the war against covid-19, the very epicenter of this country's outbreak. A lot of the work you do is often unseen. We usually go in, get it done and we're out. Latisha works in environmental services. Cleaning and sanitizing patients' rooms. Her unit almost entirely covid-19. You're walking into a hot zone every day. Every day. I hate to say this, but have you seen deceased patients? I have. That's got to be hard. It's very hard. I've seen patients where one day they're talking on face time with their families. And the next day I'll come into work and they're being rushed to icu. The single mother of three says her family would rather she be home safe and far away from the virus. How do you explain to your 7-year-old how and why mommy's taking a risk? When my father was diagnosed and I was telling my children, this is why mommy goes to work so that grandpa can be in a room where it's clean and he can get better. Lateesha is among the workers who show up every day. Their unsung, often unseen heroes manning the other front they keep the power on, the trash collected, the hospitals clean and operational. They even help us bury our dead. They keep our towns and cities running, despite the invisible, potentially deadly danger they face. Melanie's husband was one of those front line workers, keeping people connected. If he had to die to save other people's lives, you know, I'm going to try to make amends with that. Reporter: Rolando worked as a telecom field technician, a volunteer basketball coach and doting father of five. Her twin, who is positive covid-19 and, you know, he would train with her at every morning, get up extra early, do their 7-minute workout and it take her to the track, by her school on the weekend and prepare her for these races. He was a real girl dad. Yes, my husband was a real girl dad. He was a real girl dad. In his off hours, he loved to dance. He was a very good salsa dancer. I saw video of you guys dancing. I understand he was an excellent monbo dancer as well. Yeah, he loved dancing monbo. He was sent to a hospital to help it prepare for communications. How did he see his role? During this time when he was working he was very concerned with his job, because there was no proper training and no proper There's no way to know exactly how he contracted the virus, but a little more than a week later she says he started to feel sick. When he got sick on that 19th, he told me, he said I think I have it. On March 29th, his twin girls' birthday, Rolando died. So what do you remember from that day? Um, I woke up, and there was chocolate covered strawberries on the table, and my mom printed a photo of him. Oh, honey, I'm so sorry. What were the last things that you said to each other? I said to him, I'm going, I'm face time me, text me if you need anything. You got this. You're going to beat this. And he just looked at me. He said, Mel, I never knew a love like this before, and I love you so much. Verizon, Rolando's employer said our deepest sympathies are with Rolando and their family and friends. Our team is grieving alongside them. Knowing our team members are still in the field we have taken every measure and dedicated every resource available to keeping front line workers safe and secure as we keep our nation connected. Just the fact that he is a essential worker, but when it came down to the health system he was just, you know, a statistic, a point somewhere, you know, really, really hurts, because these people are out there risking their lives every day. For many other essential workers, balancing that risk means trading time with their families for round the time life in the office. From Florida. This is my converted office into my living quarters. To New York. This is my walk from my new home behind you, up to the building. Electric grid employees have turned their office spaces into bedrooms. Spending as many as 30 days away from their families. It's a surreal feeling when you get up in the morning and go right to your desk. The one thing you find out is you really come together as a family. And for some, being sequestered means being away during life's special moments. What's tomorrow, honey? My birthday. I want my cake to say happy birthday, sawyer. Sawyer loves dad. What motivate me to come to work? I have a job, I have a 7-year-old son. He motivates me to keep going, and I pray every day before I come onto the route that god protect me while I'm out there. Octavia French is one a of at least 235 sanitation workers in the nation's capital, still gathering in the early hours of the morning, collecting trash and recycling. What do you love about your job? I get to hang on the back of the truck. And a lot of people don't expect females on the back. So I get a lot of props for hanging on the back of the truck. You get a lot of nice props. Attagirl? Yeah. How does that change in the age of covid-19? Some people leave us snack bags. Yesterday the kids had drew chalk on the ground. Being an essential worker in the time of covid has changed how much you're seen and appreciated? Yes. It made me feel like I'm first responder, like my job is really important. When you first started hearing about how contagious covid is, did it ever occur to you not to come to work? I knew I had to come to work. It's not like you can work from home. No, trash can't get up at home. Got to be out in the footwork. Being out in the foot work and taking extra precautions with masks and double gloves, but social distancing is difficult in the cab of a truck. We make sure the windows down, we got masks on. She really does represent what the heart of our department of public works is. Christopher oversees the public works department and it's his job to keep people like Octavia safe. It's a pretty heavyweight. Picking up the trash is what we have to do. It's what we do for our city, the residents can see the government's still working and we're going to do our job and our part to make sure we get through this in our city. In those quiet moments, what worries you? People losing their lives out here off of that, and just a bless you, a cough, can cause so much damage. I watch the news. I read the paper. And sometimes I turn the news off, because that's all they talk about. The less I'll see, the less I'll worry. I still have to go to work. It's no way out of that. How many deceased do you have in the building right now? Currently, we have 17, 17 funerals, that's usually a whole month's worth of work. Now it's only four days. In Brooklyn, New York, Anthony and his family run the funeral home. It's losing its human touch. My cousins meet them on face time, phone call or zoom message and we can send pictures. The staff is running out of gloves, masks, gowns, and the funeral home is running out of space. In this chapel is usually a viewing chapel. Currently right now we have it as a storage facility where we have all these people pending cremations or direct burials. I feel bad for our families, that they can't mourn their loved ones like they should. It, you know, it breaks my heart. Anthony's cousin, Celeste, works here as a cosmetologist. She says it's particularly scary for her. She was diagnosed with breast cancer just a month ago. And because of the outbreak, she's had to postpone surgery. Did you consider taking a break? No. I don't consider taking a break, even though I'm, they keep telling me to take a break, but I can't. I can't. I won't take a break yet. Latisha says she won't be taking a break either. She'll keep showing up every day. We're all family. We're all team. We're all workin' together to benefit everyone. In the crisis, the world's eyes are often focussed on the invisible workers. She says when the outbreak's over, don't forget they're still there. What would you say to your fellow essential workers who are, again, before this somewhat unseen? Thank you. We need to thank each other more. We need to make sure that we continue to show gratitude and appreciation to each other, not just during this time but afterwards.

