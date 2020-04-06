Transcript for George Floyd's family reacts to charges against all 4 officers involved in his death

After more than a week of rage and unrest, a nation pained over the death of George Floyd, a knee to one man's neck, heartbreaking metaphor. No justice, no peace! Hands up, don't shoot! Today was the day many who are marching had been waiting for. We want change! We're here today because George Floyd is not here. He should be here. He should be alive, but he's Minnesota's attorney general increasing charges against the man who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. I file add amended complaint that fires Derek chauvin with murder in the second degree. All of them seen in this online video restraining Floyd. I filed a complaint, that charges the officers with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, a felony offense. All four officers now in police custody. All four officers have been charged! Yeah! Cheers erupting across the nation. Black lives matter! I believe that's fantastic. But they should have been arrest Ed a week ago. Some say it's a small droop in the bucket. He should have been arrested from the jump. They deserve to be charged. They're guilty. Floyd's son, emotional with the hope of justice. I'm happy that all officers have been arrested. My father should not have been killed like this. We deserve justice. Earlier today, he knelt at the site where his father died. Floyd's friend cautiously optimistic. I am happy with the news. We definitely want convictions. That's biggest thing. We want to see those guys in This is no more clear evidence of what it means to be black in America. So what white Americans take as a four ends up being a ceiling. He should have been charged in the first place at the level of second degree murder and the other three cops should have been charged immediately. Today's response in a worldwide call for justice. We believe that is the tipping point in America where we finally address something they don't like to talk about, reverend Al, the fact that there are two justice systems in America. One for black America, and one for white America. Even former president Obama offering rare public remarks. There is a change in mind-set that's taking place. A greater recognition. That we can do better. That's a direct result of the activities and organizing and mobilization and engagement of so many young people across the It will now be the time to continue to push so that there is real structural change so two months from now, three months from now, we won't be here again. Organizing protests, because of the unjust killing of another black soul. Today's criminal charge is just the early steps to what will almost certainly be a long and winding legal road. Only one police officer has ever been convicted of murder in the state of Minnesota. Trying this case will not be an easy thing. Winning a conviction will be hard. I actually do think that these charges can stick in court. We look at the video and the amount of time these officers are on top of George Floyd, you're definitely looking at murder in the second degree. Marilyn Mosby knows the difficulty of prosecuting case like this. Five years ago, Freddie gray Jr. Was arrested for possession of a knife. Bystander video shows police dragging him into a transport van as he appears to be in pain. He dies from a severe spinal injury. Prosecutor Mosby announced they why launching an independent investigation to see if charges were warranted. Almost two weeks after gray's death, six police officers were charged and arrested, but no one was convicted. You had a muscular response as a prosecutor in Freddie gray case. In some circles, you were applauded. In some other circles were you criticized for moving too quickly. Is there a sweet spot in justice? So I would just say justice delayed is justice denied. It took us 18 days from the incident in which Freddie gray was actually arrested to formulate and to assess the evidence. Just having the courage to effectuate change and to challenge the status quo and apply that one standard of justice is not enough. There are rare, systemic reforms that need to take place when it comes to police and recruitment. None of the officers charged in the Freddie gray case went to prince. Prison. What do you think justice should look like? What people are looking for is accountability. One standard of justice. Accountability in the Freddie gray case led to exposure, exposure led to reform. And although those individual officers weren't held criminally and individually responsible, every single one of the police officers in Baltimore city are being held accountable for the actions of a few. That's better than I could have ever hoped for. I covered the Freddie gray case. In some ways, Baltimore is better, but it's still wounded. Justice is always worth the price paid for its pursuit. And, you know, I think our city has gone through so much, but we are so resilient. I'm optimistic. Am I wounded? I think having gone through the experience that I did, it's hard not to be, but it was never, ever about me. It was about what I represented and making that type of reform and humanizing 25-year-old black man by the name of Freddie Carlos gray Jr. She hopes representation is at the forefront as Minnesota attorney general Ellison moves forward with his case. You will come across the nay sayers and the individuals that will try to impose and intimidate you. But stand firm in your conviction, because that's your Justice, however, will be small comfort to Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's young daughter, Gianna. She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe. 6-year-old Gianna spoke to Eva pilgrim about her father E. What do you want people to know? Kind of that I miss him. What was your dad like? Hmm. He played with me. But she does know about her father's legacy. He did what? Dad changed the world. Dad changed the world. Changing the world. And trying to change a system that has unfairly taken black lives for generations. Earlier tonight, I had the chance to speak to the newly-elected mayor of Ferguson, Missouri, Ella Jones. She's first black mayor of Ferguson, a city attorney apart after Michael Brown, a 18-year-old black man was shot and killed bay white police officer nearly six years ago. Ms. Jones, thank you for joining us. You've seen all this of about. What's your reaction to the former police officers' arrests in Minneapolis? He should be charged. Floyd telling him he can't breathe. He continued to put pressure on his neck, and he seemed like he didn't care, because he had his hands in the pocket, so the new charge should fit him very well. And the other officers, they were just standing around, and they should be charged too, because they had an opportunity to stop it. And they did not stop what the officer was doing. Now mayor, certainly, the details of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson and George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are different. But many of the issues are the same. So with that said, has Ferguson and when do you think America might begin healing? Well, Ferguson is still in the healing process, and so it's going to take time. It's going to take a lot of conversation. But the police officers, they must make the first step. What's been the reaction in Ferguson to what's gone on? And are there lessons you learned there that you'd offer to the leaders and people of Well, the lessons that we learned here is that we started with courageous conversations, people, the neighbors coming together, trying to figure out how we can bridge the gap. And it's very important that you continue the work on race relations, the police. They are able to interact with the community and that the police should get out of their cars and start talking to the people and treating them with respect. How significant do you think is that Ferguson elected its first black woman mayor? Has that been part of the healing process? It is a part of the healing the African-American community, they decided that enough is enough and that they were going to work together and make a difference in their community. You have to elect leaders who care about the people and not about the title. Ella Jones, mayor-elect to Ferguson, Missouri, thank you so much for your time. Thank you.

