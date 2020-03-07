Transcript for How Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse young women

It was a portrait of power and privilege, exclusive parties with the future president, hobnobbing with heads of state, even royalty. I think we expect child predators to look like monsters, but really, they are lurking among us. Now nearly a year after his death, the gilded "House of cards" continues to fall. Maxwell finally stands charged for her role in these crimes. Today, Maxwell, under arrest, the alleged madam and right hand of the disgraced financier who died of apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail. The saga of Jeffrey Epstein did not end when he died by suicide in jail. Federal prosecutors had kept on digging. The 58-year-old British socialite accused of grooming underage victims between 1994 and '97, prosecutors allege she contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls, helping him to ultimately abuse victims. The overall conspiracy and crime of using wealth and status to coerce young children, that is shocking on all levels, particularly in this case where the volume of young girls and the travel between states, the involvement of pilots and chefs and so many people knew about this that were looking the other way. Maxwell now charged with six counts, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. And perjury. She encouraged minor victims to provide massages to Epstein, especially where the victim would be fully or partially nude. Why do you think it took authorities so long to make this I think the prosecutors in the southern district of new York have done an incredible job and are being very meticulous. Sigrid Mccauley is representing several women who have allegations against Jeffrey They took a lot of time to be very careful and thoughtful, and that gives me a lot of hope that she will remain in prison for the reminder of her life. Arrested in New Hampshire, Maxwell waived her right to a detention hearing there, clearing the way for transportation to New York where she'll be detained. They cited her international connections as a flight risk. She'd been hiding out in this 156-acre New Hampshire estate, acquired through an all-cash purchase in December 2019. She had long-rumored to be in California, in Europe. But ultimately, the FBI tracked her down in New Hampshire where she had been living in a gorgeous home, continuing to lead a life of privilege, 25 years after she allegedly inflicted this kind of abuse on minor victims. Maxwell has previously denied all allegation that she facilitated or participated in any of the sex trafficking. This morning was a joyful and tearful morning. It was a wonderful moment in my journey with these survivors to be able to call them and tell them that the one person who's been out in the public without being held accountable was finally in prison. How do your clients describe her role in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and her own for that mat sner. She was really the central figure. She worked hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein to be able to facilitate these crimes over the course of more than two decades and was the main person who assisted him and allowed him to be able to perpetrate so many crimes against young females. Some of the alleged victims said it was not just that she was an adult but that she was female. The women say that played a role in the way they saw Jeffrey Epstein before these alleged crimes. She would present herself in this maternal, big sister kind of way, and when things got sexual they would be more at ease by having this trusted woman there. He met her in the early '90s. He met her through a mutual friend in New York. By most accounts, they're boyfriend and girl friend. I use that term pretty loosely, because certainly, they had a very open relationship. She was 100% the lady of the house. It was through her connections as a daughter of a wealthy publisher in London that Jeffrey Epstein began to hobnob with the rich and famous. She was the one with the social connections. He was the one with the money. Epstein and Maxwell socialized with the international jet set, including power players like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but both say they knew nothing of his behavior and that they had distanced themselves from Epstein, but it was Epstein's relationship with prince Andrew that sent shockwaves. The ill-fated friendship began in 1999, when Maxwell, an old friend of the prince introduced them. He had the most extraordinary ability to bring extraordinary people together. Prince Andrew stayed with Epstein at his properties in new York, west palm beach and in the caribbean. He also flew on his private jet. But, behind the glamour, sinister allegations. I had just been abused by a member of the royal family, so when you talk about these chains, yeah, I wasn't chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains. In her December interview with "Panorama", she alleges Epstein and Maxwell directed her to have sex with prince Andrew when she was just 17. This is a story of being trafficked, a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys' royalty. She was recruited when she was 16 and groomed to be Epstein's underage sex slave. She claimed Epstein ordered her to have sex with some of his powerful friends, including on three occasions, prince Andrew. He maintains he has no recollection of her and never had sex with her. Absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. In a statement and response to "Panorama", he regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein and deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some sort of closure. Sigrid Mccauley also represents her. He has been asked by the government to give testimony, which it's my understanding he's refused to give. My own firm has asked him for his deposition, which he again has refused. Someone who has nothing to hide would not be refusing to cooperate. When we come back, we hear from one of Epstein's first accusers. If the FBI had listened to me in 1996, there would have been no more victims. It would have prevented the massive destruction that he

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.