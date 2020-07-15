Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Epstein case

We may never know how many girls were victimized by Ghislaine Maxwell, but those of us who were want her to answer for her crimes. An indictment against power and privilege. Annie farmer finally getting her day in court against the woman she says lured her into the hands of a predator. I first med Jeffrey Epstein when I was 16 years old. Even when I think about it now I get a sick feeling in my stomach. She says she met her through her sister Maria who was hired to collect art for the financier. She says Ghislaine Maxwell and he sexually assaulted them at their ranch. She touches me around my chest. This was such a scary situation for me. So I just needed to, like, just to manage that and to go on as if everything's normal. Now, nearly 25 years later, at 41, farmer spoke via teleconference at Ghislaine Maxwell's first court appearance, calling her a sexual predator who groomed and abused my, adding she lied under oath and tormented her survivors. This was a very emotional moment. She was confronting the woman who had abused her years ago. A woman who had recruited her, drawn her in and then betrayed her. David Boyce represents several Jeffrey Epstein accusers, including farmer, who unveiled her identity today. People process trauma differently. Can you give us a sense of how Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein's action impacted your clients' lives? Remember that these girls were abused twice. Once sexually years ago. And then a second time when Epstein and Maxwell and all of their enablers began these vicious attacks on their credibility. Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend, alleged C Coe conspirator. She appeared in a dark-colored top and kept her demeanor calm. The 58-year-old disgraced British socialite, once a fixture in the milieu appearing from the jail. The judge rejecting her request for a $5 million bond, prosecutors saying she appears to have access to considerable wealth and skilled at living in hiding. Other details allege from the prosecution that Maxwell purchased that New Hampshire million dollar estate using an LLC, touring it under "Janet Marshall." That she had over 15 bank accounts and is now married. The fact that Maxwell was married, perhaps during some of the time period related to these allegations, may give us information about another witness. Because in this prosecution, investigators are going to be looking for anyone who has information about this criminal enterprise. Maxwell will remain behind bars until her trial scheduled for a year from now. Detained across the river from where Epstein infamously killed himself last year while awaiting his open charges. She is in solitary confinement. We know cloth sheets and clothing have been taken away, and she's been given paper Maxwell stands accused of enticing three teenaged victims between 1994 and 1997, prosecutors alleging she assisted and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by helping recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims. Maxwell vigorously denies the charges and intends to fight them. She's facing up to 35 years in prison, given that she's 58 years old, that's the remainder of her life, essentially. It will be interesting to see if she will try to enter any plea deal. She had been arrested just under two weeks ago in new Hampshire where she had been living in this estate purchased with all cash last December. When the FBI showed up at the 156-acre property, they ordered her to come to the door, to open the door, and FBI agents said, instead she ended up retreating into an interior room of the so the agents had to barge their way in. And that's where they found Ghislaine Maxwell in an interior room. Inside the home, agents say they found a cell phone wrapped in tinfoil on top of a desk, a misguided effort trying to avoid She was simply trying to avoid the public eye. The defense said her life had been threatened. Even her lawyers had received threatening messages, so she hired these private security guards. Ghislaine Maxwell first met Epstein in the early '90s. It was almost a perfect match. She had all the social connections that he desired. And he had millions of dollars in wealth. Epstein and Maxwell socialized with the international jet set, including power players like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Both say they knew nothing of his of actions and distanced themselves. But it was his relationship with prince Andrew. Maxwell, an old friend introduced them. Prince Andrew speaking with the bbc. He had the most extraordinary ability to bring extraordinary people together. Prince Andrew stayed with Epstein in New York, west palm beach and in the caribbean. He also flew on his private jet. But behind the glamour, sinister allegations. I had just been abused by a member of the royal family. So, when you talk about these chains, you know, yeah, I wasn't chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains. In an interview with the bbc panorama in December of last year, Virginia Roberts says they direct her to have sex with prince Andrew when she was 17. Maxwell denies all allegation that she facilitated in sex trafficking. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse. And this is a story of your guys' royalty. Prince Andrew has denied all her claims. He maintains he has no recollection of her and never had sex with her. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. Buckingham palace says the duke regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein and deeply sympathizes with those who want some sort of closure. She spoke with "60 minutes" Australia. How do you think prince Andrew is feeling right now? Oh, prince Andrew should be panicking at the moment. Because Ghislaine doesn't really care about anyone else but Ghislaine. There are those who say Ghislaine might have other dirt on other powerful men. Thoughts on that? No question about it. Maxwell knows where a lot of the bodies are buried. If I was somebody who had participated in their sex trafficking, I would not be sleeping easily tonight. What does justice look like? I think that they want to see her go to trial. On the other hand, the arrest and conviction that would come from a plea deal is an enormous step, and I think they also recognize that Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell did not act alone. There are lot of other people that need to be brought to

