-
Now Playing: Curb Anxiety With A Simple GIF
-
Now Playing: How To Make a GIF Using Google Photos
-
Now Playing: Houston police officer asks for a dance girl in wheelchair
-
Now Playing: A look at the shocking investigation that put a serial killer behind bars
-
Now Playing: How GIPHY turned short videos into a multi-million dollar, internet-ruling idea
-
Now Playing: Officers' body cameras capture moments before one of their own was killed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A Colorado sheriff's mission after the shooting death of one of his own: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 'I just won't go down': Kathy Griffin on making her comeback after Trump scandal
-
Now Playing: Meet a 16-year-old self-taught contortionist and YouTube star
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals she wanted to 'shame' Trump with controversial mask photo
-
Now Playing: Missing soccer team found alive in a cave in Thailand after 10 days
-
Now Playing: Back home in Staten Island with 'The Way I Are' singer Bebe Rexha
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha surprises students at her former high school in Staten Island
-
Now Playing: Whitney Houston's brother, sister-in-law on shocking revelations in new documentary
-
Now Playing: Kenyan hotel, sanctuary allows visitors to have breakfast with giraffes
-
Now Playing: Five dead, several injured in shooting at Annapolis newspaper Capital Gazette
-
Now Playing: Scientists use satellite tags to monitor Amazon River's living legend, pink dolphins
-
Now Playing: 'He was a huge inspiration': Exhibit celebrates David Bowie's life
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice and crucial swing vote Anthony Kennedy is retiring
-
Now Playing: First responders use drones to aid hurricane rescues, emergency response