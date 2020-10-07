‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing during boat trip with son

More
Police are trying to determine what happened to Rivera after her 4-year-old son, found sleeping in the pontoon, told them they had gone for a swim in Lake Piru in Southern California.
6:16 | 07/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing during boat trip with son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:16","description":"Police are trying to determine what happened to Rivera after her 4-year-old son, found sleeping in the pontoon, told them they had gone for a swim in Lake Piru in Southern California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71707794","title":"‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing during boat trip with son","url":"/Nightline/video/glee-star-naya-rivera-presumed-dead-missing-boat-71707794"}