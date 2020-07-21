Transcript for The global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine

Tonight, the pandemic tightening its grip on the U.S. The death toll nearing 141,000. One glimmer of hope, scientists are one step closer to creating a vaccine. Here's Tom llamas. Hi, grandpa. Here's a big hug. Reporter: It's been months since Stella last hugged her grandparents. He turned 93 in June, and I couldn't give him a hug. That was really sad. Reporter: To find a solution, she signed up to be part of a brave new army. Feels like I'm part of something big here. Reporter: One of the thousands taking a vaccine in a human trial. My grandparents have real patriotism, and I feel like it was a patriotic duty a little bit to sign up for the study. Because that's what we have to hopefully I'm developing immunity now. Reporter: People like Stella are crucial to winning the war against covid. I can tell you, my safety has been put at the forefront of the entire process. When I see the caring and just the professionalism of these researchers, it makes me more confident that not only are we going to have a successful vaccine, but that it is going to be safe. Reporter: A global race is under way to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus which has killed more than 600,000 people, sickened millions, and strangled the world's economy. In the U.S., which leads the world in total number of covid cases and deaths. This weeks, 40 states reporting a surge. Some hospitals and icus are reaching capacity. In the 30-plus years I've been a physician, I've never seen anything like this before. When you're putting your mom's best friend in a body bag. It's very difficult to put your sixth grade school teacher on me mechanical support. Reporter: One family in southern California representing the virus' devastating toll. 17 family members testing positive. Three of them died. Covid is real. And we should take precautions. Especially if you know that you're feeling symptoms, stay home. Save lives. Reporter: In Florida, the current epicenter in the U.S., scores of young floridians out partying with little regard for social distancing as cases climb, and officials warn there is less than 20% of icu beds available. Protesters in that state frustrated with the governor's response to the pandemic. Drowning him out at his news conference today. If you had been infected -- Reporter: As he made this plea for plasma. Florida has reported more than 10,000 cases a day for six days. And the pressure is on to create an effective vaccine as quickly and safely as possible. It's not really a race against other vaccines. It's a race against time. Reporter: A new study finding the experimental oxford vaccine appearing to be safe and activates the immune system to respond to the virus. We feel the urgency and pressure every day. People are working day and night and weekends. Reporter: The study finding the vaccine produces a double antiboies that neutralize the virus and prevent it from spreading form within 28 days. And t-cells form within 14 days. It's currently in human trials, with 1,000 volunteers participating. This is vital to be able to return to normalcy. Reporter: The vaccine already in phase three trials is already on track to being produced. But much more testing needs to be done before there is proof that any vaccine is safe and effective. While the world waits for a vaccine, Stella knows she's doing all she can in the battle against covid-19 and keeping her grandparents safe. I just feel like when people say, oh, well, covid is only killing the elderly, I think to myself, my grandfather was here for this country when it needed him. And we have to be here for him now. And anything less is just wrong. I love you. Reporter: For "Nightline," Tom llamas, ABC news, New York. Our thanks to Tom. Joining us now, Dr. Richard Besser. President and CEO of the Robert wood Johnson foundation. Where are we now at this particular moment as far as the search for a vaccine or treatment for covid-19? What does it mean when organizations announce promising results? I'm vaccine. It's amazing the effort and dollars that are going into developing a vaccine, and it gives me hope that we will get there. But there have been other efforts for other viruses that haven't panned out. For coronavirus, we're still a long way from having a vaccine that is proven to be safe and And cases in the U.S. Are surging. In some places, local leaders are threatening another lockdown. Would you say that's needed at this moment to beat the virus back down? It's not the same in all places. As long as testing can improve, so that you're able to quickly identify new cases and do contact tracing and isolation and quarantine, that can be a strategy. But in places where transmission is out of control, where icus and hospitals are full, moving to some tighter form of stay at home will be the way to go. Are you optimistic? What is the path forward for the U.S. From here? I can't say I'm optimistic right now. The reason for that is the incredible divide between political and public health messaging. Every public health leader is saying the same thing. We're in the early days of the pandemic, and what we do will have a profound impact on how many people get sick and die. We're getting messages from all over the board politically. We need to get us doing the things that will save lives and reduce transmission. Dr. Richard Besser, thank you. Thanks very much. Up next, how a lifetime of

