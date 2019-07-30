Transcript for Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, other national parks overwhelmed by Insta-crowds

Reporter: They're some of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the country. Oh, wow. Oh, man! Look at that. Reporter: Horseshoe bend, the grand canyon. Zion national park. And the wave. Omg we're about to enter the wave, and it looks so freaking cool already. Some pictures from the Instagram. So we decided to come to here for our summer vacation. Reporter: These stunning backdrops lure millions of visitors with the promise of a perfect post. People are just taking selfies and not really enjoying where they're at. It's kind of like oh, I got my selfie, let's go home now. Reporter: It's a social media goldmine. But for some locations insta popularity proving to be too much of a good thing. Social media has focused so much attention on particular places that they really are at risk of being loved to death. Reporter: With throngs of visitors causing irreparable damage during the recent California poppy blooms and at Joshua tree national park, some of our public lands are now threatened by overcrowding. We set out to see how these national treasures are doing with crowds being driven in part by social media. Horseshoe bend was once a little-known spot in Arizona where locals would hang out to catch the sunset. But almost overnight an overlook that once saw 4,000 visitors a year began seeing 2.2 million visitors a year. That's over 4,000 visitors a day. 2015 was when it really exploded. That's also when we saw this huge rise in social media, especially Instagram. I had I it's a huge contributor. We provided the railing so people can take that safe selfie. Reporter: That new railing part of a larger effort to manage the explosion in crowds which were causing trash build-up and safety concerns. And how important is that, keeping up with the infrastructure? If we didn't invest in the park we would see a lost resource damage. When you add 2 million visitors to a place like horseshoe bend, you have to manage human waste and trash. We just saw page, Arizona, a place dealing with this onsalute of tourism not only for the grand canyon, a place that knows tourism really well. We're going to check out the north rim, which people tell us is supposed to be a little bit holy shmokes. Welcome to the grand canyon. Oh, my god, I love it. Reporter: Jerry Ginsberg has spent the last 30 years photographing every single national park and many of our public lands. One thing that makes me very sad is to see canyons and forests and trees that were formerly very pristine just completely destroyed and with a greater influx of people it creates more wear and tear and eventually given enough time they'll lose their scenic attractiveness. Reporter: The young and upcoming photographer many of them use Instagram as their medium, so why shouldn't they be given their chance to get Instagram photos at the same places where you were able to take your photos 20, 25 years ago? ? I hope they can and I hope they can do that and give them fresh interpretations. They may have to go out on their own and find new and different places to create original images. Reporter: Right across from the south rim of the grand canyon one of the busiest portions of this national park here we are at the north rim and it's almost complete solitude. That's where we met Chad Roseau who had just come from visiting horseshoe bend. What made us go there was the whole Instagram blowup. Essence at whole different experience. How would you expect the two, horseshoe bend versus north rim? This is like you said solitude and that's a zoo. And yet just 2 1/2 hours and one state away Zion national park only 15 miles in diameter attracts 4.5 million visitors a year. That's nearly 2 million more visitors than yellowstone receives at a fraction of the size. We're definitely having issues keeping up. Reporter: Ali baltrus has been with the national park service for nearly 30 years. We'll get you on the next one. We had really no lines. So if you had told me that I was going to be running a shuttle line and have people staffing the shuttle line in order to board shuttles I would have laughed. We started seeing more crowding around 2013 and it kept going up from there. Rr79 there are still hundreds of people deep. The park ranger told us it starts about 5:45 A.M. And it stays this way all the way through 2:00 in the afternoon. Reporter: Despite the lines, the shuttles and the heat, everyone we met said they were having a great time. Especially at the narrows. A breathtaking river hike that's one of Zion's most popular attractions. You can still enjoy it even though it's kind of crowded? You just go around them, try to enjoy your time, don't let them get in your way. Reporter: But not every instafamous location is open to zion-sized crowds. We're about to enterritory lottery to see if we get to hike the wave, but we were told we'd probably have a better chance of winning mega millions. Reporter: Every year more than 150,000 people apply to visit the wave, a rock formation on the arizona-utah border. But just under 10,000 are selected. With only 20 visitors per day, the wave is one of the most restricted public lands in the U.S. 9:00 we will see draw for selected spots. Reporter: We meet Paul laboulet, a German tourist who's applied five times. It's so cruel. Reporter: When did you first see a picture of the wave? Probably on the windows screen saver. Reporter: That windows desktop picture made the wave one of the first ever viral destinations. The wave has been featured on social media. We're seeing really a dramatic increase in the number of people that want to come out and visit. Reporter: He works with the bureau of land mjts. He says the agents's considering opening up the wave for up to 96 permit holdsers per day in part due to high demand. That's more than 400% the a people we're letting it in now. What we're doing with the wave really is doing a environmental assessment. Can we in fact increase the number without tipping that balance where solitude is lost? And it just becomes a line of people that are coming through this spot. Reporter: So what are the dangers of this? Potentially spoiling a beautiful place. It would be very challenging to put 96 people into the wave because it's a relatively small feature. Reporter: Tara Mckinnon worries the feature is already in danger at current use levels. It's an American right to enjoy public lands, but it's also our obligation to ensure that we're not ruining these places, these very fine delicate sandstone structures. Even under the current use levels we're seeing impacts that the B.O.M. Never anticipated. Reporter: While exploring the trail head near the entrance to the wave Taylor showed us one of the reasons why this area is so protected. Here's a great example of a soil crust. It's actually alive when it rains. That crust allows the moisture to actually absorb. And it's very sensitive to people and to being stepped on. And here you can see where old footprints -- Look at that right there. These old footprints have destroyed it. I'm not going to lie. This kind of looks just like a block of mud. The soil crust aesthetic unfortunately doesn't nearly match its ecological importance out here. Reporter: Our chance to further explore this delicate ecosystem rests in this bingo cage. All right. First lucky person is number 10. Do you want it? It's number 11. What did you think when they called your number? Excited. Reporter: 4:00 A.M. Wake-up call. We are up and ready, heading to hike the wave. We set out just as the sun was rising over the desert. With Cory Unsworth who's been leading tours to the wave for five years. When we finally arrived -- This is the first thing they see. Reporter: It did not disappoint. Is it everything you thought it was going to be? Gorgeous. Reporter: For Cory it's all about striking that delicate balance between nature and those who are seeking to bask in awful its glory. You're a tour guide. Your company would benefit if they opened up more tours to the wave. Yet you still don't want more people in here. No. I do this because I love it. This is one of those spots you don't yet have that overcrowding sensation. So it's nice we stale have a few place as round we can go and still have a unique experience on our own. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Maggie Rulli on the arizona-utah border.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.