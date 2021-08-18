Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?

Afghan women and girls fear a return of the oppressive terrorist regime from 20 years ago. A Taliban spokesperson said Afghan women will be afforded their rights but “will follow strict Sharia law.”
10:35 | 08/18/21

Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?

