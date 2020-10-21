Transcript for 'Hear Her Voice’ | Premieres Friday at 12:35 a.m. ET on ABC

It alone I don't thing I've ever seen anyone more irrelevant to be expecting she's just so excited. I think that was apparent why so shocking was because those things. Does it she's happy she's LB. Likely mean anything about three to four times more likely to finds comfort in their wake up. We're more like didn't lead to stand for a moment have a heart attack. Do announces done better but not African American women who we the next morning he had and headed to the hospital. Sometimes that struggled with. Aziz -- the government right. To her death. Three. Two of them may have think human being in. And then everything just wind it was a direction. I've ever been angry after everything that she's dead. Just. It's gone there's no reason why it recommends countries are dying and death and childbirth kind of Victorian ring to a certain fasteners and I'm neighborhood. They don't awful good things that we need race itself has them analytical reality is not racist its racism. The steadiness and human abilities. Hopefully we'll. We wouldn't think something that helps about. Right maybe. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.