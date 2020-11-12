Transcript for A heart-warming Christmas movie boom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Reporter: 'Tis the season for those oh so addicting holiday movies. We're going to have a Christmas museum! Reporter: Where fall he's gather -- Christmas cookies! Reporter: Hometown hunks wear no masks, and the six feet apart rules don't exist under the mistletoe. True love is worth waiting How do you know when it shows up? Time will tell. Reporter: What's been a yearly tradition, this season a pandemic miracle. Joy, peace, hope. It's very much background noise that's comfort food. It's just about Christmas and everybody, you know, living happily ever after. Reporter: This year the options are endless, from Netflix -- Off with their heads. Reporter: To lifetime -- and the gift that keeps on giving, Hallmark Channel. This year's countdown to chris lineup celebrating an all-black leading cast in the channel's favorite franchise. At 18 and 19 there was a few Christmas movies with people of color as the leads. In 2020 it feels like there's a ways to go, but a giant step forward in making to it where people can see themselves on screen. I mean, their tagline is "The heart of the holidays." You have to represent a full spectrum of humanity for their holidays and their story. Reporter: And then this, the very first same-sex kiss for the L. I knew immediately that the -- the gravity of how many lives we were going to change. It hit me like a John of bricks. Reporter: Jonathan Bennett is one of the lease akders in hallmark's "The Christmas house," the first holiday movie with a storyline centered around an openly gay couple. His character, Brandon, returning home for the holidays, bringing his husband and a bundle of emotions as they await the adoption of their first child. We're having a baby. Our adoption finalized today. We've beense before, but our little boy's coming home. That's the biggest part of "The Christmas house" for me was the representation of two men in love, married, in a happy, healthy relationship, trying to start their own family. That's never been seen on hallmark before. What an honor it must be to get to be the one to bring that story to life. I didn't have representation like this growing up. We didn't see people that looked like us in movies. To feel that representation for the young jonathans sitting out there in tiny town, Ohio, in the middle of nowhere, W is gay and maybe has never told anyone because he's afraid, maybe his parents aren't supportive, or maybe he doesn't know who to tell or how to do it. He's watching a movie with his family, and you see someone that looks like you. It gives you hope that you're going to be okay. Reporter: If Bennett looks familiar, here's a throwback for Well, cool. Reporter: But the "Mean girls" heartthrob says this latest role is even more fetch. That is so fetch. Gretchen, stop trying to maybe fetch happen. Do you feel maybe now this is the role you'll be known for? I'm never going to be mad at being Aaron Samuels. "Mean girls" is a movie that brought so many people joy. At the same time, "The Christmas house" and playing Brandon is my favorite role I've ever done. Because to me, this was the role that mattered to people. Reporter: After more than 500,000 tweets like these started popping up as far back as this summer, the hallmark Channel cashing in, premiering its countdown to Christmas in October. Since then the cable network says more than 38 million people have tuned in to watch. To be able to turn on Hallmark Channel and know, I'm going to see families around Christmas time, like I'm going to miss my family but it's going to give me that feeling that I'm looking for aroundhe holiday season. There's someteautiful knowing that hallmark is providing something, some sort of escape in 2020. I think we're all wanting to escape 2020 at this point. Reporter: When it comes to letting viewers lose themselves in a holiday storyline, Chris Columbus is a master. He wrote "Gremlins and directed one of the highest-grossing Christmas films of all time. 30 years after its release, "Home alone" is still making us laugnd find a new appreciation for family. Kevin! I didn't realize it would have the longevity it has. When we were making the movie, the mantra to the crew was, "Let's make it look and timeless." And I said at the time, "So 20 years from now when people are watching it at 2:00 in the morning it will feel fresh, a if it were shot yesterday." The funny thing is it's 30 years down the road, and I think it's on television every day. Reporter: And Columbus is once again in the director's sleigh for Netflix's biggest holiday hit this year, "The Christmas chronicles 2." Welcome to the north pole! Reporter: Featuring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus and his real-l partner, Goldie Hawn, as Mrs. Claus. That is the Christmas star. Created by the forest elves in 312 A.D. The star protects us and keeps us hidden. They've been together almost 40 years. They can finish each other's sentences. As a result of that, they bring to the set a tremendous amount of chemistry between the two of them. Reporter: With Columbus' new movie, nods to some of his greatest hits. From Harry potter -- I wanted to open Santa's village in the same way I dealt with HOL warts in Harry potter. If we walk onto the set for the first time, it was the biggest set I've ever been on, including the potter sets. This was bigger than the great hall. Reporter: To "Home alone." I am trying to get home to M 8-year-old son. You see all of these little "Home alone" tributes, were all intentional? I swear to you I wasn't aware any of T that until the day I got to the set. It's because it's subconsciously somewhere in my brain. It wasn't intentional. Reporter: What is intentional is the thread that runs through all ofcolumbus' holiday films. The inspiration he pulls from other classics. I think the most classic and wonderful scene in any holiday film is the end of "It's a wonderful life." Merry Christmas! It's the most moving scene almost in any film, for me. And that is a movie that just fills you with hope. I really feel that's mantra, for me making movies. I feel like I, like most of my films, to give the audience a sense of hope and a sense that it's going to get , life is really always going to get better.orter: A message that is desperately needed right now. How important do you think it is for people to have a new Christmas movie like "Christmas chronicles 2" to turn to during these difficult times? I would never be presumptuous enough to say, this movie is -- you know, this is really going to help you throughout this pandemic. What it will do is help you forget for two hours, and that's what movies have always done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.