Transcript for Hurricane Laura barrels down on Texas, Louisiana as a monster storm

Hurricane Laura slamming the region with a category 4 behemoth forecast for parts of the Texas and Louisiana border under water. Low-lying areas of Louisiana's coastline are already partially flooded with one highway completely covered by rising waters. Earlier today, long lines of cars seen waiting to enter an evacuation center in San Antonio, Texas, trying to escape the path of the hurricane. Officials saying nearly 1500 people have already arrived at the center. For the latest, we first go to ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee in Port Arthur, Texas. Describe the conditions there. Reporter: We are just on the outside of the shield that is headed north and northwest right into this state line of Texas and Louisiana. So right now the rain has picked up. We certainly are feeling the winds. We've heard some really strong gusts and we got an extreme wind warning, I have not seen an extreme wind warning since I was watching houses wash away during hurricane Michael two years ago. Now a category 4 kissing Louisiana. It's going to keep plowing the extreme wind warning stresses all the way into central, the tornado warnings still popping at this hour will go all the way from Baton Rouge to Alexandria with the watch. I want you to pay attention to the wind that can cause the catastrophic damage that we'll be talking for weeks or months or years to come and the storm surge. Port Arthur, 3:00 Lake Charles at 1:26. It is going to blow through and stay with Lake Charles. You're going to see that push of water on the order of 10 to 30 feet of storm surge. Alexandria and Shreveport up around hurricane-force winds. This is not going to die out too quickly. You will see power lines and power outages all the way through Arkansas. It's an inland storm in that way. When you talk about the most deadly and dangerous part of a hurricane, it's storm surge, bar none. The power of the water has already covered roads. I do anticipate I-10 will be covered. See that track as it moves up, it's over Little Rock as a tropical storm. It's not just the winds but the rain, there are flash flood watches and then it gets picked up in the jet stream and shoots over to the mid atlantic without much impact. The next six hours or so are going to be critical for this part of our country, something southwest Louisiana has never seen in modern history. A cat 4 making landfall imminently. Stay safe. Thank you my friend. We turn to Matt Gutman, live in Beaumont, Texas. Why is Beaumont such a critical city? Reporter: A lot of people don't know this, but Beaumont is home to 55% of national strategic oil reserves. There are some of the biggest refineries in the country hire. Most of the country's jet fuel is here. As the sheriff told me earlier, if this area gets impacted, the entire country is going to feel it. You're outside the hospital there, what's their biggest concern? Reporter: Their concern is that this is going to be a massive storm and they're going to have a tremendous amount of casualties here. They've already prepared this entire parking lot behind my as a landing pad for helicopters. I was here during hurricane Harvey, coming in a helicopter landing just out there. Cristo St. Elizabeth, a great hospital. But last year, the entire emergency department flooded. What they're doing is preemptively closing off that area. What they've done with the lobby is they've turned this into the triage area of the hospital. You can see the gurney, nurses taking people in. They expect it to get extremely busy here, Byron, starting in about 12 hours once the storm clears out. Busy indeed, stay safe, Matt. Matt Gutman in Texas. Also on the ground in Texas, Marcus Moore in galveston. Is that community ready? Reporter: Well, Byron, officials here say they are. And we are on the clean side, on the west side of the storm, about 70 miles from us here in galveston. So we have not seen a lot in the waof rain, but we've experienced wind gusts easily up to 20 miles per hour. That is the concern that those wind gusts could knock out power to the city. There was a mandatory evacuation order for the city and a curfew in place tonight. The other concern as you heard ginger mention is the storm surge. They expect a four to six-foot storm surge here in galveston. Highway 87, which is one of the main routes from gallon ves ton island to the Bolivar peninsula, and part of I-10 has been shut down. This will be a long and difficult night for the gulf coast. For more on hurricane Laura and the evacuations during the pandemic here is Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, hurricane Laura is already showing her strength, predicted to bring sustained winds over 150 miles per hour. The storm may result in quote, unsurvivable storm surge. And tonight, over half a million people under mandatory evacuation orders. Louisiana's governor activating the entire National Guard, trucks that can be used for high-water rescues staging now north of New Orleans. And if you think you're safe because you made it through Rita in southwest understand this is going to be more powerful. Reporter: The anniversary of hurricane Katrina which made landfall as a category 3. And Texas still recovering from hurricane Harvey. Officials are especially concerned about Beaumont and Port Arthur, home to 55% of the nation's strategic oil reserves, most of its jet fuel and also some of the biggest refineries in the country. It's been rough here for bow month. Zena Stevens telling me they've been hit hard by the pandemic, multiple floods and a refinery fire. Describe the next 24 hours here. High anxiety, not just on a personal level, not only are we first responders, we have families, and we have homes, and, you know, we are invested in this community. Reporter: As thousands evacuated, first responders and staff at Krista St. Elizabeth hospital are bracing for impact tonight. The only trauma center between galveston and Baton Rouge. Now because this hospital and its emergency room tends to flood they've actually turned this lobby area into a triage area. There's intake and registration, and those are nurses who take people in. Obviously very quiet right now. But after the hurricane hits, they expect this place to be very busy. This is the calm before the storm. It is really. Reporter: These nurses gearing up to spend four nights on site, bringing overnight bags. This is what I'm meant to do, this is my calling. Reporter: She and her husband felt it so important to stay here at the hospital, they volunteered to work, leaving their 3-year-old daughter in the care of friends. Probably very hard for her to not have her mom and dad around during what may be a scary Yeah, we had a talk. I said mommy and daddy are going to work. We were in our scrubs when we had the talk. She knows when mommy and daddy are going to work what that means, I said we're going to be gone for a few days. Reporter: That just shows your dedication to the people who are going to be walking in this door. Yeah, I mean, this is family, this is home. Kris tus is our ministry is to extend the love and ministry of Jesus Christ. I mean I always go back to that. Reporter: He has been here through five hurricanes. I'm on call all weekend. So it's going to get pretty crazy. Reporter: Over the summer, covid cases surged hire. Now the virus is largely under control, but a few patients still cling to life on ventilators. How much more does covid complicate things during a quote-unquote normal. It complicates things quite a bit. Even prior to covid, our capacity was 85%, 90%. With this coming on, we'll be full capacity in no time. Reporter: The storm continues at a crawl, continuing up through Alexandria, Louisiana and on to Shreveport tomorrow. That, as hundreds of thousands are hunkering down tonight and praying it passes quickly. For "Nightline," I'm Matt Gutman in Beaumont, Texas. Our thanks to Matt. Joining me now is meteorologist Greg Dutra from Chicago. What concerns you most as we head into the overnight hours? I have to completely agree with what ginger said. The winds are very bad. Don't get me wrong about that. You could theoretically shelter from just wind, but the water, making it 30 miles inland all the way to the I-10 corridor, Lake Charles could potentially have three feet inundation from the storm, as a storm surge along the coast produces ten to 20 feet of water, the extremely low pressure system has pulled the sea surface water up, and now the winds of course pulling that inland. And the dirty side of the storm could potentially bring large inundation all the way out to lake pontchartrain north of new Orleans. What should coastal residents expect overnight? About what time will it get worse? Will things be okay by the time the sun comes up? When the next couple hours is when we're going to see landfall, and there's no beating around the bush on this. There's going to be widespread catastrophic destruction. There's no way around it. Here, this red circle is the circle of hurricane-force winds winds. During the next six hours, it is going to be critical. As it makes inland, people will lose power, people will lose homes, and hopefully, people have heeded the warnings. Fingers crossed, prayers lifted. Thank you so much.

