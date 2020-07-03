Transcript for Idaho mom in court a day after FBI releases new photos of missing kids

Reporter: Lori Vallow daybell, smiling at times as she faces charges in the disappearance of her kids. Ms. Daybell, do you understand what count one alleges as well as the maximum penalties? Yes. Reporter: As her husband Chad watched from the front row, the judge read the charges, felony counts of desertion. The case has been on the national spotlight for months. The urgent search for those missing Idaho siblings. Lori Vallow and Chad daybell skipped down. Reporter: Their whereabouts still eluding authorities. These photos were released on September 8th, asking the public to provide any additional images. Last month, Lori was arrested in connection with their disappearance. The arrest came after nearly three months of an investigation that has stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii. Can you tell me where your kids are? Would you tell me what happened to jj? Reporter: The arrest marks the first big moment for law enforcement. It has placed the couple at the center of the disappearance of the kids. Going after Lori Vallow might be strategic in terms that she is the biological parent in this situation and not the stepfather. That might be a choice of going after the bigger fish rather than the smaller fish. Or it might be that charges are coming for Chad shortly. Reporter: As authorities chase leads to bring them closer to the children, new details have emerged about their mom. Lori. Reporter: Here is a young Vallow then known as Lori Ryan trying to be Ms. Texas. At the time, she was married to Joseph Ryan, tylee's dad. The two would divorce and Lori would go on to marry Charles Vallow. Did you love Lori? Oh, yes. She was very energetic. Now I think it's all a facade. Reporter: Kay is Charles Vallow's sister. She and her husband recently chatted with Amy robach. She said Lori and Charles had a good marriage for years until things began to fray last year. Charles cites concerns about Lori's religious beliefs saying she is infatuated and obsessive about near death experiences and spiritual visions. She told him she could not trust Vallow and that she would not only kill him but destroy him financially. Things turned tragic. We've got one apparent gunshot wound to the chest. I shot my brother-in-law. Reporter: That's Lori's brother Alex cox, captured on police body cameras after shooting and killing his estranged brother-in-law Charles Vallow. Kay believes her brother was ambushed. Reporter: Did Charles ever tell you he was afraid of Lori? Yes. Oh, absolutely. Reporter: The loss of her brother was compounded by the fact that he and Lori were also the guardians of Kay's grandson, jj. Jj's my biological grandson via my son. And Charles is my brother. So Charles and Lori adopted jj, and at that point they let us maintain a grand parent's role. Reporter: After Charles died, communication with jj became sparse. She never would respond to anything, texts, e-mails nothing. Reporter: She moved to rexburg, Idaho in September. Doorbell captured what is thought to be the last known image of jj playing outside with a friend in September. Kay says she has been unable to face time with jj since August. They asked for a welfare check in November. When police went to Lori's home they discovered not only was jj missing but so was tylee. Authorities allege Chad and Lori told a series of lies. Chad acted though he didn't know Lori well. He didn't know her phone number according to the affidavit. Lori's brother said jj was with his grandma Kay. A lie since Kay first called in the missing child report. The number of steps that they took not only to try to find these children but to establish the chain of lies that they had to overcome that inhibited their investigation. Reporter: In November, Chad and Lori got married in a beach in Hawaii. But neither jj nor tylee were there for the celebration. Their wedding two weeks after Chad's former wife Tammy had died. Authorities had exhumed Tammy's body and searched the home they were living in when she died. Autopsy results are still pending. We're processing a lot of evidence that has been accumulated. We're waiting for results to come back. Reporter: Chad had received approximately $430,000 after her death. The fact that it is one straw to many peculiar straws to the story raises an eyebrow because the circumstances of her death are now being questioned. Reporter: After being questioned by authorities, Lori and Chad left Idaho for Hawaii where we tracked him down last week. I just want to ask you, are the kids okay? Can you tell me? I just can't comment. Reporter: And why can't you, why can't you comment? Legal reasons. Reporter: He later told an ABC news producer, quote, the kids are safe but offered no other details. His neighbor said he told her the same story. I said are your kids okay? He said yes. I said is Lori okay? He said yes. Reporter: Last weekend Chad was seen here leaving kauai and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes and arrived in Idaho Saturday. Then this week Lori was extradited to Idaho. We'll see how when I see her. I have no idea. I don't know if I'll feel anger or anything. Reporter: The hearing would be the first time for woodcock to be in the same room as Vallow in more than a year. She and her husband seated in the front row. The judge requiring her to remain bars or stay within four area counties and wear an ankle monitor if she made bail. The couples' attorney issuing a statement, saying Chad daybell is a loving husband and has the support of his children. Lori Vallow is a loving mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor. I'm Marcus Moore in Dallas.

