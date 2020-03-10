Transcript for The possible implications of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Earlier tonight I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and the Dean of brown university school of health. They broke down the nature of president trump's experimental treatment plan and how it's possible the virus could have spread. Thank you both for joining us. The president tested positive on Thursday night, he says. Based on that diagnosis, is it possible to know when he became infected? That's the thing. You really can't do that detective work right now. It's part of contact tracing to see who he was in contact with who now may be positive, but in terms of symptomology, it's 5.2 days. There's a presymptomatic stage of about 48 hours, so a person can start to shed virus 48 hours before they develop symptoms, and by day 11, 97 people who test positive will test positive. Other than that, from 0 to 14 days, everybody is different. The president has held large rallies and held multiple fundraisers. Do you think he could have spread the virus to many more and what's your recommendation to anyone who may have come into contact with him? Yes, unfortunately because of his schedule, a lot of people might have been exposed. So anybody who spent any meaningful time with him within six feet, CDC uses a 15-minute cut-off. If you spent substantial time in and around the president you probably need to quarantine and get tested. And certainly, talk to your doctor as well. In a followup to you, sir, how is president trump's overall health? He's 74 years old. Does that put him in a higher You know, it does. Age, we know, is the biggest predictor of having a complication. People over 70 are in a higher group, men over women, we don't know what kind of Coe morbidities he has, but he is overweight. If he has any of those other conditions, they're all going to put him at higher risk. Earlier today, governor Christie said he was with the president helping prepare for Tuesday's debate, but he did not receive a call from the white house notifying hem of the diagnosis, doc, is this proper protocol, and what else should they be doing? Anybody who's been near the president, who has spent time, and certainly, governor Christie who spent a lot of time with the president should have been notified and quarantined. I don't know why it didn't happen for governor Christie. What do we know about the treatment the president is getting? If the president were your patient, what would you be most concerned about at this point? First, let's talk about this experimental treatment. It's a cocktail of antibodies. You can think about them as the convalescent plasma that comes from people who have recovered from covid-19. And these antibodies really attack that spike protein on the surface of the virus and stop the virus from replicating. So, in small trial they've looked at 275 patients. It had a good safety profile. It shortened the duration of symptoms and severity of symptoms slightly, and it really was shown to stop the virus from replicating. So it's designed, really for out-of-hospital use which makes it a very desirable tool in the toolbox. Despite that, his medical team made the decision to transfer him to the hospital for further observation, management and testing. President trump had an array of people and protocols to prevent him from getting covid and yet he still contracted the virus. So what does that say, what does that mean for the rest of us? Diseases do not discriminate based on your job title, your address, how much money you make or anything else. This virus has shown us that it is highly transmissable. And it's sneaky. And so when you don't use the measures that we really have been encouraged to use, by public health officials from the beginning, like distancing and mask wearing, it really is an environment that is ripe for this virus to spread and transmit, and we're seeing evidence right now at the white house. There is so much we can do do reduce our likelihood and reduce our risk, a lot of which the white house just wasn't doing, some of which Dr. Ashton's talked about, including social distancing. Wearing a mask, I think that is really critical. And then of course the testing protocols that they did have. What I tell people, if you do the things under your control, wear the mask, avoid large indoor gatherings and wash your hands, can you go a long ways towards presenting yourself and your family. Thank you for your insight, your comfort, stay safe. Thanks, Byron.

