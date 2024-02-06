Inmates get 2nd chance at academic dreams

The federal government reinstated its Pell Grant program to allow incarcerated persons to pursue higher education, giving many students a reason for hope after they serve their time.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live