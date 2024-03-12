Inside 'Abbott Elementary's' rise to the top TV class

Linsey Davis speaks with creator Quinta Brunson and her "Abbott Elementary" co-star Tyler James Williams about creating laughs and covering topical stories on education on the hit sitcom.

March 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live