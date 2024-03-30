Inside the break in the Tupac murder probe Part 1: The tape

ABC News obtained audio of Keffe D talking to LVMPD officers in 2009, 14 years before his arrest in Tupac's murder. Authorities call it a confession, but his attorney says his client isn't guilty.

March 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live