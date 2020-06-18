Transcript for Inside CHOP, the small piece of land Seattle protesters' claimed for themselves

Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Four blocks up, barely that far across, and in this stretch of Seattle. Citizen journalist enters occupied territory. Every day at like 3:00 there's a lot of different community meetings, a lot of discussion about what this thing is going to be. Reporter: This afternoon, many feeling validated by breaking news. The first charge is felony Reporter: The former Atlanta officer who shot and killed rayshard brooks last Friday was charged with 11 counts, including murder and aggravated They should be charged, because there's always a better way. That makes me feel good. And that's, that's all we want is justice. Whose streets? Our streets! Reporter: This is chop. What do we want? Justice! Reporter: The capitol hill occupied protest. Sealed off from outsiders by barricades and patrolled by armed residents. It's a place where no cops are allowed. An area those inside say is for the people by the people. In the last few weeks, we've made quite a movement, haven't we? Reporter: It's just blocks from downtown, and some of the homes of corporate titans like Amazon and Starbucks. It's just about six square box it's the point of contention. Reporter: We take you inside the zone that's been described as an occupation. Critics calling it a street fair. Others a protest rally. If you're not willing to go that far, then what are you doing down here? Reporter: One that after nearly ten days still has a police precinct building under its control. ? The east precinct will not be returned. Reporter: The faces of those who lost their lives at the hands of police now adorn the police precinct's boarded up they vow to hold the precinct until their demands are met. It's having police officers turn in their badges. Reporter: It was nearly three weeks ago when Seattle joined cities across the country, protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Let's bring this down! Reporter: Protesters taking their anger to the east precinct of the capitol hill neighborhood where the standoffs were some of the most explosive in the country, officers using tear gas, flashbang grenades and pepper spray. This viral moment live streamed by Salisbury. Demonstrators facing a wall of officers across a barricade. All hell broke loose. Tear gas and pepper spray. I think they broke out the rubber bullets, and it shocked this neighborhood. Reporter: Days later, another intense police crackdown. And tensions heightened, as a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters before shooting and injuring one of them. Then in a bid to deescalate tensions, officers vacated the east precinct, that void quickly filled by protesters who would declare the area theirs. This building is the people's. You know, we pay for it with our taxes. Leaving the precinct was not my decision. We fought for days to protect it. I ask you to stand on that line, day in and day out. Reporter: The situation in Seattle now a national flash point. The president himself warning multiple times he would take action like in this Fox News interview. It's pathetic. No, no, we're not going to let this happen in Seattle. If we have to go in, we are going to go in. Reporter: Mayor Jenny Durkin firing back. One of the thing this is president will never understand is listening to community is not a weakness. Reporter: On the ground, Omari has found himself from journalist to arbiter. Bridging the divide between protesters and police. We're just media people who actually build a lot of relationships. Reporter: After his videos of the protest caught the attention of city leaders, he began hosting community meetings like this one with Harold skogens, the chief of the Seattle police department who seemed to meet some of the protesters' demands. Requiring body-worn cameras, recording at protests, that is a change that has been made. In no way do I imagine this comes close to meeting the needs, but one of the things in the conversation is to understand how we serve the business owners and the residents. Reporter: And amid the stalemate over the fate of the precinct, Scoggins served as an intermediary. I was African-American before I put my first uniform on. So all our personal experiences inform our decision making. We are also focussed on serving the protesters ensuring that they have a safe space to to exercise their rights. Reporter: Down playing the symbolism of the precinct's takeover. The precinct itself is just the building. Our focus is on how do we make sure policing adapts to the situation? The chief made very clear that policing will never be the same. In Seattle or across America. It's not a protest. I call it burning man, a it has nothing to do with black lives or what happened to George Floyd. Reporter: Victoria beach chairs the police department's African-American community advisory council. She says the mayor's stance is giving license to a lawless party. And the mayor did T I said the longer they have these streets the harder it is to get it back. And she needs to be on the front line taking it back. Reporter: Other protesters are frustrated by the lack of progress and clarity in the movement, like bookkeeper SHAWN Gaston. There's a whole bunch of people out here. Reporter: What is the message? There is no message. Reporter: Even the name is a point of contention. First it was the Chaz. Capitol hill autonomous zone. After some people raised issues with that moniker, it was changed to chop. I don't know how capitol hill became the center focus. That's not the black community. The black community is six blocks up the street and to the that's the black community. That's where we need to be at. We're standing in front of a police station, what type of message is that sending? It looks like buffoonery. Reporter: Takiyah ward brought together activists to create a street mural like those seen in so many streets across the country. We came out and laid down the lettering. We wanted to make sure black artists are heard with this piece. Reporter: Those three words, a reminder of why many say they'll continue raising their What I want to see is the system that allows for black people to be murdered and there be no accountability, I want that system gone. That's what I want. Reporter: For "Nightline," Matt Gutman in Seattle.

