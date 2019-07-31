Transcript for Inside a high school that teaches students about marriage, co-parenting: Part 2

Reporter: For the past year we've been traveling across America, uncovering the hidden truths of this nation's child brides. Young girls married off before they could even drove or vote. Some legislations standing by current policy. But there are some teens who stand by their own decision to wed, saying that for them this is happily ever after. We've come to Wyoming, it is snowing, the middle of may. Second surprise is the high school program is teaching kids thousand have healthy marriages, not the typical thing you'd find at a high school. But this isn't your typical curriculum either. How do you de-escalate a situation? Here at triumph, teachers like Dr. Michelle Aldridge build their courses around very real issues, co-parenting, domestic abuse. You can take care of that not in front of the child. Reporter: When you see these young women say we're going to get married, what's the first piece of advice you have for them? My first piece of advice is always tell me why this is the one? Why is this the one? Is it because it's a way out? A way to get away from your home life or your parents? Is it because you are just madly in love? Reporter: In class, we meet Abby Gillis, at the age of 16 she found out she was pregnant by her 20 year old boyfriend. Why was it important to get married? For me, I would rather be married when I had a baby because I knew I was going to be married regardless. We've been best friends for quite some time. We met at roller city back in the day. Reporter: It will be one year in June that you've been married. How is married life? It has its challenges, ups and downs, but we seem to work through it together. Reporter: But her marriage was by choice. No one forced her into it. Not everyone was thrilled about Abby becoming a teen bride. On her wedding day, Abby's mom tells us there why tears. Nobody wants to see their 16-year-old get married. So I cried. And I had a whole lot of emotions that day. I wasn't sure if she was mature enough to handle all of the things that come with marriage and children and everything. Reporter: But her mom says that to her surprise she's seen a noticeable change in her daughter post marriage. Abby was kind of my terrible teenaged daughter. Then after she got married and had the baby, Abby was actually on the honor roll. Her dad and I went to the parent teacher conferences and every one of her teachers said I can't believe how mature Abby is. And we both looked at each other and said are they talking about our kid? Reporter: As a 17-year-old teenage where he a child of her own, Abby admits she's had to grow up fast but is committed to making the best life she can for her son. I don't think, had I not gotten pregnant I think my life would be a lot different now. Reporter: But Abby has better odds than most child brides. She's working hard to graduate from high school. Marriage at 16 you would seixas been absolutely the right choice? Definitely. Reporter: What would you say to other girls? I look at you, you're a girl, a high school girl, and you're married. To other girls, I think that want to get married, if they want to get married young or even if they're dating somebody, don't let them put you down. Reporter: Don't let them put you down. You say stand up if you are young and want to get married. Always, yes, I strongly, strongly. Reporter: But you needed your parents' consent to get married. Right. Reporter: If the law changes and even if parental consent doesn't make a difference, what would you do? I think I would be more disappointed our judicial system for making that a law. Reporter: There are a lot of lawmakers out there who think they'll be protecting young girls if they change the marriage age to 18. I knew. Reporter: No limitation to love? Never. Reporter: No age limitation. Never. Reporter: But many caution against that logic. Some say there shouldn't be an age limit on love if you're 16 or 17 and you're in love with your 18 year old boy friend, why shouldn't you be allowed to get married? Nobody's putting an age limit on love, we're putting an age limit on marriage. Reporter: Since we first began reporting this story, thousands of new child brides have been made, ceremonies lasting a few minutes, affecting lives for decades. I was actually not the first one to get married at 15 in this there's been plenty, and I wasn't the last one. Reporter: You think the law should change to better protect young women? Yes, I mean, 15, 14, 13-year-olds to get married, it should definitely be harder. Reporter: As for Ashley's aunt who pulled her off the bus to get married, she now regrets the decision and tells us she herself was married at the age of 15 and that she hopes the law will change. Do you think she thought this was the right thing for you? I think she's always not had the best judgment. Life got hard for us, her. Not going to go into detail. But I love her. Reporter: You love her? Yeah. Reporter: You're able to say that, even after she was the one that said you're getting marry today? Yeah, if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have had a good childhood. Reporter: Ah. She took me in. Reporter: You don't blame her. No. She thinks that I blame her, but I don't. Reporter: After Ashley came forward to share her story, Missouri raised the minimum age of marriage from 15 to 16. So if were you able to talk to a young, 15-year-old, 14 year old in your situation, what would you tell her? You have a whole life ahead of you. And that's not how you want to do it, and if you're in a relationship that you think is going to last forever, you can at least wait until you're old enough to not have a legal parent or guardian sign your marriage license for you to get married. Reporter: Ashley is now 25. She has two more sons and wants nothing more than though marry her fiance, but because of that wedding years ago, she can't, she doesn't have the money for a divorce. What are your hopes now, when you look at life ahead of you. What do you want to happen in the next year or two years? I want to be able to marry the man of my dreams. Reporter: For now, she can only dream of that wedding, filled with love, driven by a choice she has made for herself. In a country where one day stories of child marriage only exist in history books.

