Transcript for Inside the secretive world where black market performance-enhancing drugs are made

Reporter: Your classic American barbecue. Grill. A backyard full of friends. But this is not your typical summer get-together. This is Dr. Tony huget's house and performance-enhancing drugs are at the ready. Tony huge is the face of a movement that believes performance-enhancing drugs, like steroids, can turn everyday people -- Friends of freedom, pioneers of evolution. Reporter: Into superhumans. Instead of using medicine to make us average, we can use medicine to make us evolve. Did you ever take banned substances to enhance Reporter: Performance-enhancing drugs are notorious for causing scandals at the highest level of days, people like Tony huge are bringing experimental versions of those same drugs to Dr. Tony huge is a larger-than-life figure in the world of DIY performance-enhancing drugs. You're Dr. Tony huge. Where did you get your medical degree from? I don't have a medical degree, I'm a doctor of jurisprudence. Contact us at huge financial law today. Wyer, retired lawyer. Who contacts you about steroids? Everyone. Teenagers all the way up to old ladies. I kid you not. And everywhere in between. Police, 40-year-old female house-moms that are using them to get in better shape. Do you still takedo. Instead of me doing a cabba soup diet, I want to look strong and feel strong. Everyone has their poison, whether it's S or hard-core opiates, things like Ison, and that's the one I chose. Reporter: Tony is happy to give away performance-enhancing drugs at his party. But how do everyday people normally get their hands on them? After a few off-camera conversations with Tony, he agrees to show me where underground administer steroids come from. A real lab. It has to be clean, and it has to have all the tools that we need for any given experiment. Reporter: The Dea and fda are the federal agencies with oversight on steroid use. Aren't you scared they could come after you? Yeah, everything -- they did. They did. Reporter: Tony is the face of enhanced athletes, a supplement company that was raided by the fda in 2017. That same year, enhanced a civil lawsuit of selling products not approved for human consumption. I was under investigation for many years, and they were surveilling me, and my CEO ended up in jail. A Sacramento man was sentced to three years in prison for selling fertilizer disguised as fat-burning pills. Why are you still here and why is he in prison? I never made any money from any of this. I sold my law firm and I invested it into research. Reporter: Tony claims for him, developing new drugs is merely a passion project. Al one. Why do you let us film in here? There's a risk versus benefit. This is my passion. I retired to further the chemistry of body building. Reporter: Coach Trevor is Tony's secret it, this is ground zero. Reporter: Trevor is obsessed with the chemistry behind steroids. He even has the chemical structure for testosterone tattooed on his hands. Can you make cocaine? Sure. Meth? Yes. If you can make any drug in the world, why are you making anabolics? Because I can sell steroids to a happy, it improves his life. It's not hurting him. Why not? Is what you're doing dangerous? Which is why I do it to myself first. Reporter: Today Trevor and Tony are developing a new injectable version of a druasarm. Potentially the future of steroids. All the benefits without the side effects. This is illegal? This is a human as a supplement. It is legal to possess, it is legal to use. People are using the stuff that you guys a making here in this lab, using this. Yes. They are using these formulas by facilities we are teaching how to make these things underground. I don't know what to say. The stuff that is does it end up inside people's bodies around the country? That's what I don't want to Because that can get you in Right. Are you kidding me? It's 100% dangerous. Reporter: I meet with Dr. Thomas o'connor, a physician who specializes in steroid abuse. He's destroying lives. He looks like he's a calls himself a doctor. If they were medical professionals, they'd be in jail. Tony huge right now is creating this, he says a steroid without the side effects. He's wrong, it's not possible. Reporter: The fda release can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and liver damage, the same side effects of steroids. You see the bodies that are constructed. Being superhuman on steroids is part of the game. Part of the trap. Be superhuman forever and your heart doesn't want to be superhuman. D wrong with wanting to be superhuman? No. I think that that is the next step of our evolution. If people could visualize when they felt the best in their life. Imagining that all the time. Then imagine amplifying it. That's what it feels like to be superhuman. Once people experience, it's hard to go back.

