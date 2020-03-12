Inside the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl pipeline

More
In an episode of her new National Geographic series “Trafficked,” Mariana van Zeller follows the cartel as it sources materials for fentanyl, makes the deadly drug and traffics it into the U.S.
10:51 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl pipeline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:51","description":"In an episode of her new National Geographic series “Trafficked,” Mariana van Zeller follows the cartel as it sources materials for fentanyl, makes the deadly drug and traffics it into the U.S. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"74517063","title":"Inside the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl pipeline ","url":"/Nightline/video/inside-sinaloa-cartels-fentanyl-pipeline-74517063"}