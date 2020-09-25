Iroquois elders discuss the importance of their history

More
The Iroquois Confederacy on the U.S.-Canada border is one of the oldest Democracies in the world and comprises six tribal nations: the Mohawks, Oneidas, Cayugas, Senecas, Onondagas and Tuscaroras.
2:16 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iroquois elders discuss the importance of their history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"The Iroquois Confederacy on the U.S.-Canada border is one of the oldest Democracies in the world and comprises six tribal nations: the Mohawks, Oneidas, Cayugas, Senecas, Onondagas and Tuscaroras.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"73251757","title":"Iroquois elders discuss the importance of their history ","url":"/Nightline/video/iroquois-elders-discuss-importance-history-73251757"}