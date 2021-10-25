With Jackson, MS's crumbling water system, school hopes for infrastructure funding

Students and staff at Wilkins Elementary School use portable toilets and sinks because low water pressure makes the restrooms unusable. It's a snapshot of infrastructure crises in cities nationwide.

