Transcript for How a New Jersey police department has worked to build trust in the community: Part 1

What did you think when you first saw the George Floyd video? I couldn't breathe. Reporter: It was a sentiment shared in much of America, in many corners of the world -- a metaphor for misery embedded in the soul of a nation. It was symbolic to how we come up as black men and women in this community, in this society. That somebody's on our neck. Reporter: Damon duerton is a Nate of New Jersey, Newark. What do you think of Newark and how it is now? When I was a child I would run, even if I didn't do nothing, because I looked at them as an occupying force. Reporter: Even today, reimagining policing in America remains more abstract than absolute. Yet in this American city, a new portrait of progress is well on its way. In 2016, the government implemented a consent decree to finally force change in Newark. It's a legal agreement that gives the department of justice oversight and allows it to mandate changes within a police department. When I first started, it was commonplace to have at least 20 if not more than 20 police shootings in a year. A few times I remember we had more than one police officers shoot at someone in a day, in a 24-hour period. Reporter: In the five years since the consent decree, the results at least for now are staggering. Crime has steadily been going down. Listen to this one statistic. In all of 2020, not one Newark police officer fired a single shot. Not one. How is that possible in a large city in America? I think that's just one example of the results of all the work that's been going on in the city of Newark over the last at least five years. Reporter: Public safety director Brian O'Hara has been on the force for two decades. Basically anything you can think of as being wrong in policing in the U.S. They said was happening here in Newark, from bias, in stop searches and arrests, excessive force, theft. It is a handbook how not to Yes. Reporter: The concept decree compelled the city to make changes. They created and rewrote policies, hired more social workers, greatly increased the diversity of its force. One of the police initiatives is building trust with the community long skeptical of its guardians in blue. Detective Robert Moore is the face of the new Newark police force, a cop from the neighborhood. I already know you, you know good soup. Reporter: Who looks like the majority of the people he serves. Hire cops from the city to police the city, versus going outside the city. Why is that important? Those police officers, first of all, they'll have a relationship already with the community to begin with. Right? Like myself, I didn't like the way I was -- you know, when the cops used to stop me, when I was growing up. I didn't want to be that cop, I wanted to be somebody different. Reporter: Tension with law enforcement here runs deep. In 1967, Newark erupted in four days of riots after white police officers severely beat a black cab driver. Back then, only 10% of Newark's police force was black and Latino. Now, 80% of Newark's force is black and brown. Right here, a cup of hot soup, I made it myself. How much is it do you think is community engagement, how much is just blind luck? I think the events like this play a significant role. Your leadership plays a significant role as well. This is enjoyable. If you allow the police officers to go out in the street and disrespect the community, and there's no consequences, it will continue. Try the soup. Reporter: He says it goes both ways, that the community sees the police treating them with respect, they respond similarly. It's admirable. But is it a show, I guess? I don't know. But we can get used to it. We can get used to it, you know. I like being treated, you know, with kindness andst. Reporter: Community buy-in is necessary. Part of that falls on the Newark community street team. Quickly, y'all, we want to discuss some of the things we've been dealing with this week. Reporter: Ncst trains and deploys outreach workers, to provide safe passage to and from schools, to provide community services and support. What's your mission? Our mission is really to bring healing to the community. You're not doctors? We're street doctors. You know, we're looking at violence through the public health lens, and understanding that, you know, the trauma that's been in our community for so many years, that help is much-needed. Reporter: The street team initiative was proposed by mayor roz Barack obamaa. Since its inception, the violence has been cut nearly in half. The program includes volunteers, including the formerly incarcerated and those who committed acts of violence. Damon himself went to prison for 2 years for armed robbery and aggravated assault. We're from the community, part of the demographic we work with. Now instead of the ministers in society, we're considering ourselves the mentors of society. There's statistical evidence that Newark is ahead of the game. So what is it you all have figured out? That the community needs to be involved. But police is not necessarily the fullness of public safety. The word "Public" is there the public has to be involved. Invest in the community, invest in people. Reporter: For him, reform is another word for redemption. If he can change, why not the Newark police department? It's hard to actually forgive myself. But I believe that what I'm doing is giving back, and I just hope that the people that are harmed in the past will look at this and be able to receive this as my atonement for what I've done. The power of redemption is more powerful than a nuclear bomb. Reporter: It's Damon's credo to recruit those he sees potential in, like Briana Mccray, or lady bri. I went down the wrong path sometimes. I lost my mom at an early age. I've been shot before. I'm a survivor. Yeah. I get emotional, talking about this stuff. It's just crazy, because I really lost a lot of my friends. And to see that I'm out here, making a difference, and trying to make a difference, you know. We're trying, like even if we can't save everybody, at least we can save one life. Reporter: One of the greatest tests of Newark's growing partnership between the police and the public came last summer. As a cop, when you first saw that video, how concerned were you that Newark might explode? I was concerned about it, because you see the news. You're afraid that could happen here too. Reporter: Instead, another remarkable moment for Newark. No violence. No arrests. There was a small little group, some of the folks was trying to agitate the cops to react, and they got in their face, and they called them all kind of names, heckling them. A lot of the community leaders spoke up, and they told them, you're not doing this here. What's going on in the rest of America, it's not going to happen today. It's no longer us against them. It's "Us." It's our city. This policing culture that's kind of like this warrior mentality, that it's like a military-based thing, that's obviously not how you produce public safety, right? Does reform really work? In the end? Because I've done enough stories on police departments that when a particular leadership team comes in, changes happen. That's true, yeah. They do really well. Because those people do really well, they get promoted, go someplace else, then the culture overtakes whatever progress that's made. Absolutely. That's a serious concern. I think it's totally possible that if there isn't strong leadership, some mechanism to ensure oversight and accountability in the process, yeah, it's kind of like -- almost like regression to the mean. Reporter: To prevent a backslide when administrations change, the city empowered citizens to not only speak up about police misconduct but to have oversight as well. The city council unanimously approving the creation of a civilian complaint review board, or ccrb, an independent department within city led by Rick Robinson. What is it that a civilian complaint board can do that the police can't do? Well, the police already demonstrated that they can't actually police themselves. What happens when you have a rogue officer? You're going to go give him if we had effective ccrbs, you can avoid the George Floyd situations. That ship would have been gone long ago? Yeah. Reporter: The board of the ccrb is still in its infancy, building the infrastructure. Last summer the New Jersey supreme court limited the board's power, a significant blow. In August the New Jersey state supreme court ruled that the commission should not have subpoena power. Your heavy sigh suggests you don't like that. Forgive me, it pisses you off. In actuality, I think they failed us. We need to have subpoena power. And we need to have investigative powers. Because at this point, all you can do potentially is you can politely ask someone to come and testify. But you can't force them to come. Yes. We can't force them. But we can ask. We're still a force to be reckoned with. In terms of delivering that fairness, delivering a measure of accountability. But if you're going to be an effective ccrb, you have to have those tools. Reporter: The board has asked the U.S. Supreme court to take up its fight for those tools. It's working on legislation that might grant them. But even without those powers in place, there will be work for the ccrb to do. On the first day of this year, the Newark police department broke its clean streak of no shots fired when an undercover 18-year veteran of the force shot and killed a black man who investigation and sparked a new policy -- Newark P.D. Now requires most plainclothes officers to wear body cameras. Despite Newark's setback, Robinson thinks the impact of George Floyd's murder is bigger than any one police department. A lot of people are very hopeful now at the situation. - As you see it, hope now has friends? Has friends. And is looking to do things.

