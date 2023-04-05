Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictment

ABC News' Juju Chang sits down with chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl and legal contributor Dan Abrams following President Donald Trump's arraignment in Manhattan.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live