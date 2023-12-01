A look at Jonathan Majors’ high profile criminal trial

Phil Lipof sits down with former Manhattan prosecutor Beth Karas to discuss the criminal case against the Marvel actor who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Majors has pleaded not guilty.

December 1, 2023

