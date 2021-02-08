Transcript for Kathy Griffin says her pill addiction kicked into 'high gear' after Trump controversy

How did you get welcome to it. You know what I got lulled into it. Really in the cliche way I. I have to be honest it really kits and two high gear when the trump thing happened. Prior to then I'm going to say I was like. D'alene with a pill addiction in a way that wasn't good. But then after that happened I just thought. Who cares what was spared injury or reason you yeah sock script yet and it's all the stories that you've heard I mean. The first time I got speed was from some doctor on sat and he wit he gave me. A drug called provincial which is like a lateral. And he set a like Elvis attending a meeting. So what does that mean so if you've got to show the night before and you're up late but then a tanning in the next day you gotta be really on you take us in its Europe if you're Tenet meeting. And it's a very Hollywood story right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.