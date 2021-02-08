Kathy Griffin says her pill addiction kicked into 'high gear' after Trump controversy

More
The comedian said she was first given pills by a doctor on set. She said she'd been "dallying" with the pill addiction, but after the fallout from the photoshoot, she just thought, "Who cares."
0:50 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kathy Griffin says her pill addiction kicked into 'high gear' after Trump controversy
How did you get welcome to it. You know what I got lulled into it. Really in the cliche way I. I have to be honest it really kits and two high gear when the trump thing happened. Prior to then I'm going to say I was like. D'alene with a pill addiction in a way that wasn't good. But then after that happened I just thought. Who cares what was spared injury or reason you yeah sock script yet and it's all the stories that you've heard I mean. The first time I got speed was from some doctor on sat and he wit he gave me. A drug called provincial which is like a lateral. And he set a like Elvis attending a meeting. So what does that mean so if you've got to show the night before and you're up late but then a tanning in the next day you gotta be really on you take us in its Europe if you're Tenet meeting. And it's a very Hollywood story right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"The comedian said she was first given pills by a doctor on set. She said she'd been \"dallying\" with the pill addiction, but after the fallout from the photoshoot, she just thought, \"Who cares.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79204914","title":"Kathy Griffin says her pill addiction kicked into 'high gear' after Trump controversy","url":"/Nightline/video/kathy-griffin-pill-addiction-kicked-high-gear-trump-79204914"}