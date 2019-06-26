Transcript for Kim Petras is breaking barriers as music's new pop princess

princess has a story to tell. And Kim Petras has an audience eager to listen. What is it that makes the Kim Petras touch so special? I think, I think I've studied pop music really, really hard my also, I'm always trying to do new things. I don't like repeating myself. Reporter: She's reached heights of fame so far untouched by any other trans-jen desh Der in the artist in the industry. You want your music to speak for itself. It's important to it me to be an artist first and to fight for transgender rights but not have that be everything that defines me. You give us the greatest songs and the greatest looks and also like a deep truth. Nobody is what you are. She's so unapologetically herself, and I think it's really inspiring. Reporter: Her rise to the top might feel like a yoesh night success, but this music idol has been in the game for a decade now. I want someone else to buy'em Reporter: Just two years ago she blasted onto the charts with a new anthem from millennials called "I don't want it all." The song featured a cameo by Paris Hilton. The lyrics, something she described when I sat down with her in front of some of her biggest fans part of the pride speaker series. You call this a sugar baby anthem. And you said it was heavily, heavily inspired by Madonna's "Material girl." This song is so bratty. It's like my bratty fantasy. It gets sparked by this visit to sephora. I just closed an amazing publishing deal, so my manager was like oh, get what everybody you want, I'll buy it. And I went all in. That's really what the cashier said, just closure eyes and swipe it, sweetie. And it was, that was when the song was born. Reporter: Her music is a fantasy-filled world. Songs with glossy club beats, a temporary escape from life's cruel realities. Growing up I could never go to the concerts I wanted to go to because I didn't have enough money. And I remember saving up for gaga's born this way ball. And screaming out all my worries were gone. That's what pop music is supposed to do. That's my goal in life. Reporter: Her goal fulfilled in hit after hit. her singles like "Heart to to "Faded." All of it unapologetically pop. I don't believe in guilty pleasure. Reporter: The german-born singer first made headlines as being one of the first to undergo the transition. Who's your musical inspiration? A lot of the girls. Madonna, Cher, Britney, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani. All of the fabulous pop girls, honestly. Reporter: Now she's launching a new project called clarity and a new tour. Congratulations. Thank you very much. Reporter: Sold out now. That's right. Hope to god Reporter: It also marks a shift in tone for the pop star. It started out with the song "Broken", which is about me being heartbroken and going through a rough breakup and feeling really, really lost in my personal life was just like trash. Reporter: So you poured it all into your music. I put it all into my music. Because writing songs is like my, kind of like my therapy. Reporter: Fans were first drawn to her voice through viral videos like this cover of Chris brown's "Don't wake me up." Don't wake me up Reporter: Her sound soon capturing attention in the music industry, and catapulting her into real recording studios. What I learned from my story is that it's really important to speak about it. Because I get so many beautiful messages from people all over the world. My music, and my videos gave them a place where they belong, and that's really beautiful. Reporter: Her honesty in those early videos helping change the conversation about trans stars, making their identity just a part of their artistry. I love the fact that we have someone who is out and proud and vocal about her trans identity. It's bubble gum pop, but it just has a little edge. Took a 14-hour flight to get to this concert. Like she's pop music. She's saving it. Reporter: You have performed a lot in gay bars and clubs. How many have heard her in a gay bar or club? You can cheer. I feel like I was raised in gay clubs. Like my whole life I was going to gay clubs with my friends, going to hang out with my gay homies. Like they're my family. They're my friends, they're like my whole life, basically, is a gay club at this point. It's meant the world to me to have people want to listen to, like, my songs. And, you know, sing back the lyrics that I'm writing and relate to it. It's really made me feel like, I don't know. Like I belong. Reporter: Once her daydream, now her whole life is a diva's cocktail of rehearsals. Take off jacket. Reporter: And concert lineups. It's about 20 seconds, 30 seconds intro. Reporter: But it always comes back to her fans. Good to see you. You too. Reporter: And now her work is reminding them to be brave and keep dreaming. I want to be a spokes person. In the beginning, I was really scared of it, because back in the day, like transgender was the only thing people wanted to talk to me about. I'm not scared anymore of people saying I'm using my identity or using the gay community or anything like that, because I'm a gay, I'm not scared. la, la, la, la Kim's new project "Clarity" is dropping on Friday. Next, a historic first for

