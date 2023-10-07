Lessons learned: Americans reflect on time at Finland's Happiness 'Masterclass'

"Nightline's" Ashan Singh follows up with three Americans months after their trip to Finland's first-ever "Masterclass of Happiness," and reveal surprising revelations.

October 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live