to learn more. Leyna bloom is breaking down barriers, becoming the first transgender black and Asian American to grace the swimsuit issue of "Sports illustrated." And using her moment to shine a light on a community so often left in the shadows. I've died many times in this - life, trying to survive. And I was reborn again each time as a new person. Reporter: For this incarnation, leyna bloom managed to carve out a space for herself in a world that hasn't always been welcoming. Was this moment, in your mind, whenner you crossed just from 75ing to actually living? I'm still trying to survive. I'm still trying to get what I deserve. The idea that trans women are just out here and living in spaces and on billboards and magazines is very new. Reporter: She made her way into those glossy magazines. And today is making history in the coveted "Sports illustrated" swimsuit issue as the first black and asian-american trans woman to grace its pages. What does it mean to you to be in this edition? For me it makes me feel like I'm worth it. It makes me feel that I'm it makes me feel that my body, my anatomy, my autonomy, is being respected. How does you being? "Si" change the narrative? The idea that any person that comes from the south side of Chicago, that is from the ballroom community, that is a representation of being beautiful in those magazines. Reporter: Leyna has already broken barrier after barrier. A cover girl in every sense of the word. Strutting down catwalks and striking a pose for brands like Levi's and dior. In 2019, she became the first openly trans woman of color to star in a movie at the Cannes film festival. The movie "Port authority" tells the story of a straight cis man falling in love with a trans woman. All set against New York's vibrant ballroom scene. I think it was important to tell that story, because trans women are often sensationalized and sexualized. And here's a trans woman that is not. She's the one that is in charge and she knows who she is. Reporter: The film imitating life. Hain in's found family, the ballroom community where she competed in the "Face" competition. Face as unique expression of mind and body and soul and how to present that beautifully. This is an example. You have a nose. You have a structure. You have cheekbones. You give it structure. You have a jawline. You give it structure. You have a smile. Give it personality. You just went full ballroom on me. I did. I love it, oh my god, that was so good, thank you so much. Reporter: In the ballroom, she found the acceptance she'd longed for for years. After losing a high school dance scholarship. I had to de-transition to receive the scholarship. It was a men's scholarship for me to dance as a man. They asked me to cut my hair off. They asked me to develop a diet to build up muscle. Because of the scholarship, I fell into a really serious depression and my grades were affected by that. So it was either get my grades up and continue with the scholarship, or do something else with your life. So I chose to transition again and move to New York City and live my most authentic self. But without your scholarship and without a lot of economic opportunities, you, like many trans young adults, faced homelessness? Yes. I've dealt with homelessness throughout my life. My dad and me raising two children in San Diego before we moved back to Chicago. We were homeless on the beach. Dad out of the service, he couldn't take care of two kids by himself. When I moved to New York City, being homeless on the trains, being homeless on the benches, it wasn't homeless for a purpose. You had the dream? I had the dream. The dream was feeding me when I was starving through my body. Reporter: One man stood by her side, her father. Here's a single black man who was raised in the projects, raising a transgender, biracial child in today's society. You know, the things that I could not learn in school, he made sure I learned them at Your father was with you every step? When interest -- when I wanted to transition, to feel my complete self, he was right there. We went to Thailand together when I was 18. When I woke up from surgery, he was right there. Literally, the living emboatment of unconditional love. Of course, yes, that's what that's called. This is what it looks like when you do that. Reporter: That unconditional love and support have become leyna's lifeline. Are there times you feel a victim of hate? Every single day of my life, but it makes me stronger. This is what it looks like. All my haters make me who I am. Every single day? Yes. In many ways I look at you and I think, there's so much progress, there's so much hope. Yes. Yet I know the reality for trans women of color, there's a lot of adversity. Of course. There's no education, there's no medical aid, there's no opportunities for jobs. Moments like this is a huge leap in the right direction. Reporter: For years the swimsuit edition has catapulted careers, from Christie Brinkley to Tyra banks to Kate Upton. Now leyna hopes it's her time. Leyna is just so many wonderful things in one body. She's joy, she's perseverance, she's strength. Reporter: M.J. Day is editor-in-chief of "Sports illustrated" swimsuit. It seems to me you've tried quite consciously to expand the definition of female beauty. You've featured athletic women and plus-sized women. Why is it important to include trans women, especially a trans woman of color, into that universe? Because I think it's a responsibility that we have. I think it's something we as a brand believe in with every bit of our soul, you know, that we can do this for society, for the world that we can introduce you to thinking differently. It's one thing to have society be ready for it. It's another thing to have "Sports illustrated" readership be ready for trans models. I mean, if they're not ready for it, they can go somewhere else. Because this is what we are. This is the future of our brand. The audience for "Sports illustrated" is predominantly male. Sometimes straight men have a hard time when they find themselves attracted to a trans woman. Right. So what do you say to the straight male who finds himself attracted to you? That there's something inside you that is honest, there is something that was pure, that is something that doesn't lie to you and that's D lead into and be attracted to. In society, we're taught not to do that. Reporter: Now bloom's success guiding the conversation along with big names like former NBA superstar Dwyane wade. He's raising a young transgender, beautiful, black, dark-skinned, chocolate queen. When you have leaders like that saying, this is my daughter who is trans, I'm a basketball star, icon, and I am presenting this in a way. That is how we change the narrative. Reporter: And that change begins with visibility, where revealing your true self is an act of defiance. And an act of courage. Is this beautiful covering a shield? Or a true expression? It's both. I have to protect it. I have to protect all of this. Being in "Sports illustrated," that's the weapon. Here's a magazine that has had so many different walks of life for women, and now it's a moment for a trans woman to take her moment in the spotlight and go back to the beach and tell other women that are trans of experience and all different forms of experience to say, get your suntanning lotion, get your chair, get your blanket, and lay on a beach and be there, you deserve to be at the beach also.

