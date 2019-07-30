Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Lil Nas X rode 'Old Town Road' to the record books with longest run at No. 1
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"The viral sensation featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has officially broken the record for longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, unseating \"Despacito\" and \"One Sweet Day.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64648293","title":"Lil Nas X rode 'Old Town Road' to the record books with longest run at No. 1","url":"/Nightline/video/lil-nas-rode-town-road-record-books-longest-64648293"}