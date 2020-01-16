Los Angeles Fire on the front lines of homeless crisis on Skid Row

Thousands of Skid Row residents rely on these responders as their main form of health care. “It’s a temporary fix at best,” first responder Scott Lazar told “Nightline.”
The guy that we're here and often. There we were beating. He's not experience. Kick in the history. Like George the it's a waste you were the front creek would initiate order the residents of skipper. Yeah pulled Dr. they call on line yet yarder off here forgery and they don't have access to. Welcome back yeah will go to the watches up for us all. Yeah. It's a temporary fix. At best. I truly believe we're doing anything were gone. Fixing up one temporary home right now whether it's. The substance abuse of that movement. A medical problem that's gotten beyond their. C. Regular provider care they can't. Gordon I think store wouldn't look good. All expect.

