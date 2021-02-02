Transcript for Making COVID-19 vaccine access more equitable amid emerging disparities

As life-saving vaccines roll out during the pandemic, black and hispanic-americans, often essential workers are finding themselves once again underserved. Recent ap analysis looked at 17 states two cities and found black residents are being vaccinated at lower levels than the population in North Carolina black people make up 22% of the population and 11% received the vaccine. White countser parts make up 68% of the population but 82% have been vaccinated. Earlier tonight I spoke with emergency physician Sutton and Boston community organizer lrks iz walker about it's racial disparities about how and who we vaccinate. Thank you both for joining us. Glad to be here. Dr. Sutton you've been on the front lines in L.A. Where covid death toll is hitting black and Latino communities the hazard hardest do you worry Absolutely. From the numbers from less than half states there's a clear disparity to the amount of vaccine delivered to black and brown communities relative to white communities and I fear as time goes on we'll continue to see the high risk of covid-19 to black communities and low vaccination to increase a more increased disparity between the two. Reverend walker, you're a former journalist and reverend and organize a zoom meeting where you said you hoped it would give trust to the vaccine. Tell us about the root historical causes of this mistrust. This current situation is a perfect example why people are distrustable what's going on, certainly our history where situations like the tuskegee stud 1yi where 625 men were unknowingly used for a U.S. Government civil is study and people over and over of the numbers are appalling. Part of that is hesitancy, part of that is disparity between what we were promised hands actually happening. There's still so much to overcome. Doctor, do you think the fact there's such a small percentage of black doctors impact health care in the black community. Absolutely. It comes down to level of communication whether between the doctor and patient or larger scale within media as black physicians we only represent five perfect of physicians in total a number that hasn't changed since the 70's, and this is continued issue with lack of communication between communities of color and physician groups if we're not represented in these physician groups it is more difficult to create that trust, that level of rapport that has good outcome because unfortunately is a tall feat to accomplish. You talked about making vaccine more successful in black and brown communities bringing it to those communities what tools have you seen to be most effective? Well it's very early because of the confusion about the roll out. But what we want to do is take the vaccine to people. You have to make this a lot easier than it is right now. We understand this has never been done before in the world. So this say major undertaking. There's going to be hiccups, I get that, but I think we have to make extra effort from communities burden with this covid-19 so you have to make it easier for people to get the vaccine and that's not the case right now. As a reverend would you be in favor bring the vaccine to houses of worship. Absolutely. I know that's difficult and hard but I think that's what we have to do, to take it into the communities, take it to churches and housing developments How can doctors gain a role in gaining trust in the communities. Couple ways, number, understanding the root issues. As physicians and health care providers it's a question of are we being trustworthy from the history, from the research that is been done and Perry has set the example bringing that communication in communities in a safe space, outside of the hospital, we need to step outside the four walls of the hospital and get into communities to invest and provide and education and end of the day vaccine in people's Thank you both for your time and wisdom. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.