Transcript for Man abandoned at birth by mom uses genetic genealogy to look for biological parents

there as he finds his answers. Our myste begin in alas a coo summer evening, 86. A newborn baby boy has just been found. Abandonedn adboard box next on aalley Vegas army bin. Two teenageoys were out riding their bi she was astonis T find live baby in thebox. The mother isn't found. Buts B boy doe I adopted into a loving home. Growing idah playing in the hills. Doing country stuff. Flash forward, T baby is amin TV. He deployed twice to Iraq. I W devastated. Bens ting to solve the mysterof his birth and has put his fthn one woman. CC Moore, ald renowned DNA detective. Hello! Come on . And I he some ne She has taken hisna and entered I intur national data bases hop for a match to his biological Mo then she catches a break. I saw this. R.B. Is your father. Man named Richard blanch who is pretty incredible guy. He is a Vietnam vet. Not just any vet, a highly decorated vie vet. Is he still alive? E is still alive. Here's the G news. Your dads mutes from here. I F L I wasity ghtning when she told me. 'Re drivio my dad's E. I' terrified and excited. I knockthe door andhere's this voice. Knocking on my door. Hello! Hello. Wow! Did you F a connection? Right away. This is the roomye the most. The two started by T similarities in the ves. 18? Same as me I went in the Marine Corps a 18. What if any doese in Alaska. He had a cnce encounter at a bar called the Ta. E had a beer and started conversation. I don't have the 'S name. I don't. He recalls making woman for the woman and the T Shari a ndantic night. Ier heard from her N. These are my brothe? Yep. A revelatiof relief. I W accepted and wanted. As a parting ft, offers his newlyound son a note. We family. And the marine , semper ways loyal.ben'sextstop, anchage, Alaska, known as E last front tear and hopefully final step finding T missingk to his past, his mother. She has gotte it to two women. One his aunt, and the other H mother. I'm going to see if she's willing to talk on me. Unannounced, he is R the dice. Goinge oic building where one of the womenworks. Certain she is either his aunt or biolocal mom. My name is Ben. answers.ear the voice. Little stand-offish atfirst. The startled woman at the other endthine immediately denies that she or site could possibly be Ben's mother. I am holding on to a thread of hopeful now that's all I have. I devastatingly apparent thatwoman, either his er or his aunt, wants nothg to do with N. Sorry for anyncvenience. Minutes later though, a H stopping, parinmont. Ben's cell P rings costly the woman had a change of het? Instead, the S sir calling back,lingen to never conta them again. She hung up on me. She said that I need to gok to where I'm from a love my familynd love the people thatraised Did that lead believe that she probably was your biological mom? Or maybe not? Her reaction led me te conclusion that she isbly th mother. For the mothers, this is probably onee most difficult things they've ever had to deal with. They have to face a lot of deeply varied emotions. And a big secret. And it C disrupt the lives that theve built since. Hough the search for his birth Mo ended wit harsh rejection, he rejoices in the ial M who gave him life. Secon father who embrace him fully. I really feel that connection to another human being I world. I value myself that much more after meetinghim. Next, the little known path

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.