What to know about the Martha Stewart Netflix documentary

A new Netflix documentary highlights Martha Stewart's career, covering her rise to a lifestyle empire, insider trading scandal, and status as a pop culture icon.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live