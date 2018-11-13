Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee's incredible legacy

More
Marvel's former editor-in-chief and the creator of beloved characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, and more, has died at age 95.
1:07 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee's incredible legacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59156888,"title":"Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee's incredible legacy","duration":"1:07","description":"Marvel's former editor-in-chief and the creator of beloved characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, and more, has died at age 95. ","url":"/Nightline/video/marvel-comics-legend-stan-lees-incredible-legacy-59156888","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.