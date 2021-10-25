Master storyteller Mel Brooks reflects on ageless comedy, his remarkable success

The 95-year-old actor, comedian, film producer, director and screenwriter has had a career in show business that’s spanned over seven decades. His new memoir tells his journey of a lifetime.

