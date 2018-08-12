Transcript for The moment Chris Watts confessed to murdering his pregnant wife: Part 2

As police conduct their investigation into the disappearance of Shannan Watts and her two little daughters -- Right here, Chris. Reporter: Her husband Chris agrees to take a polygraph exam. Did you physically cause Shannan's disappearance? No. Are you lying about the last time you saw Shannan? No. Do you knower what Shannan is now? No. Chris fails the test. So it's completely clear that you were not honest during the testing but I think you already know that. You did not pass the polygraph test. Okay. Okay? I didn't lie to you on that pal graph, I promise. We need to talk about what actually happened. Reporter: He doesn't admit to a crime. Instead, Chris Watts confesses to an affair. I cheated on her and I feel horrible for it. She was pregnant. Reporter: He refuses to name his mistress. Who is her? I don't want to get her involved in this, I don't want to ruin her life. She's a wonderful person. I saw her, took my breath away. And I'd never thought in a million years that could happen. I've never felt that way about anybody, anybody in my lifetime. Leave her out of it, get back to your wife and daughters. Where are they? They were at the house when I left. They were there. They weren't there. They didn't leave. They vanished. They were there -- The only way they could have left is in your truck. Reporter: Eventually Watts asked to speak with his father, Ronnie Watts, who has just flown in from North Carolina. Choked both of them to death? I freaked out and did the same thing. Oh my god. If she killed Bella and cece, choked them to death, you lost it and choked her? That's rage. Oh, son. Reporter: It's a stunning statement. Chris Watts claims Shannan had attacked the kids and he killed her in a fit of rage. Agents re-enter the room. They aren't buying Chris' story. I think we're very, very close to the truth but we're not there yet. I'm not a monster. I didn't kill my babies. Reporter: Honing in on where the bodies are. Whereabouts is Shannan and the girls? Can you mark it for me? "S" for Shannan, okay. Where are the girls at? Reporter: Watts marks the spots with their officials. The two girls in separate oil tanks, their pregnant mother, Shannan in a shallow grave nearby. The missing bed sheet also found on the scene. Where he pointed to where he put your daughter and your granddaughters -- Sickening, isn't it? How do you react to that? Devastated. You know? He is a monster. How do you -- put someone you love -- into an oil tank? Especially children. Reporter: Investigators recover the bodies. The little girls' autopsies contradict their dad's version of events. They weren't sprang angled. Those girls were smothered. His statement that he had seen Shannan strangle those girls all of a sudden became an enormous lie. This kid keeps me going. I knew in my heart of hearts. The friend I cared so much for would never hurt her babies. They knew from day one that that was not true. Reporter: Chris' mistress, Nicole Kessinger, breaks down, thinking about what he did to his two daughters. He's so disgusting. I am so ashamed of him and everything. And I just -- oh, those little girls -- they're so little, they're so little. Why? Why, why, why, why? How? I don't even understand how you could like bring yourself to do that. Somebody who's like that big. Reporter: Chris is arrested and eventually agrees to plead guilty to killing his pregnant wife and young daughters in exchange for no death penalty. At his sentencing hearing, he must listen to Shannan's mother, Sandra. We loved you like a son. We trusted you. I didn't want death for you because that's not my right. Your life is between you and god. And I pray that he has mercy for you. Reporter: Through his attorney, Watts issues a short apology. Mr. Watts has asked us to share this morning that he is devastated by all of this. And although he understands that words are hollow at this point, he is sincerely sorry for all of this. Reporter: Chris Watts is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But Shannan's parents have one last fear. Explain to me why frank and sandy have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts. The reason that this is being Watts can't profit from his evil actions. We're not going to allow him to do that. How do you want your daughter to be remembered? How do you want the world to remember her and your granddaughters? She was an amazing daughter. Bella wanted lipstick on mommy today. Show your lips and cece too. Now kisses. She wanted to soar the Earth. She always said, mom, I want to leave my mark on the Earth. And she did. Reporter: Sandra's unshakeable faith gives her the strength to keep alive the happy memories of Shannan and her beloved granddaughters. Oh my goodness, give me hugs. Reporter: For "Nightline," I'm Amy robach in Frederick, Colorado.

