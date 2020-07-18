Murder case of Timothy Coggins, a Black man in Georgia, goes cold for decades: Part 1

More
Coggins was stabbed and tortured, according to police. Years later, his family suffered more tragedy. In 2001, Eugene Coggins, Timothy’s eldest brother, died in police custody.
7:50 | 07/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder case of Timothy Coggins, a Black man in Georgia, goes cold for decades: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:50","description":"Coggins was stabbed and tortured, according to police. Years later, his family suffered more tragedy. In 2001, Eugene Coggins, Timothy’s eldest brother, died in police custody.","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71855232","title":"Murder case of Timothy Coggins, a Black man in Georgia, goes cold for decades: Part 1","url":"/Nightline/video/murder-case-timothy-coggins-black-man-georgia-cold-71855232"}