That historic settlement in the breonna Taylor case -- Taylor's family has now reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement with the city of Louisville -- One of the largest settlements in U.S. History involving allegations of excessive force by police. Our city, Louisville, is ready and waiting -- The mayor of Louisville declaring a state of emergency -- Very concerned about the final decision from Kentucky attorney general -- Whether charges will be filed against the police officers who killed breonna Taylor. In the matter of commonwealth of kentuy versus Brett Hankison -- People were there on the edge of their seat, waiting to hear something that they'd been fighting for, fighting as hard as anybody could fight. The Jefferson county grand jury charges as follows. County one. Count one. Wanton endangerment in the first degree -- They're bringing three counts of wanton endangerment, all against Brett hangi son. Shot a gun into the apartment occupied by initials C.E. The charges aren't for endangering breonna Taylor or Kenneth walker, they're for endangering her neighbors, her white neighbors, who live next their unit was also pierced with several bullets that night. That concludes the business of the grand jury sitting for Jefferson county in September 2020. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. You may be excused. Mye cried. I almost couldn't talk at first. It was just -- this part's over. I knew it wasn't over, I knew this was just the beginning. Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty to the charges. Tamecka immediately breaks down, because she knows that wanton endangerment doesn't have anything to do with death. I said, tamecka, do you know who the wanton endangerment charges were for? And she cries and she said, the neighbors. And you could just see the little bit of wind that she had, it Rea did just come out of her at that point. It was almost like opening up those initial wounds from March 13th. That's it? How did they just get away with this? Kick the door down and bang bang bang and get away with it? You failed her! You failed her! Do your job! No justice! No peace! Sayer name. Breonna Taylor! Say her name! Breonna Taylor! What breonna Taylor's mother got was not justice, and we're going to cone until we get because change, real change, is absolutely necessary. That is injustice. It's amazing to havell these people standing up for her. Saying her name. After people go through this initial shock, they begin to hone in on some of the things that were said in this announcement by Daniel Cameron. While there are six possible homicide charges under Kentucky law, these charges are not applicable to the facts befe us because our investigations show and the grand jury agreed Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in the return of deadly fire. I began to question whether Daniel Cameron actually even presented charges on behalf of breonna to the grand jury. And then a juror comes forward anonymously and files a motion to release the tapes from the proceedings. The juror's attorney saying Cameron misrepresented deliberations. My client wants to make sure the truth gets out. After making it seem like it was solely the jurors' decision to not bring other charges, Cameron then goes on a local fox News stat Your question is about whether we recommended any murder charges against Cosgrove and Mattingly. And the answer is no. Ultimately, our judgment is that the charge that we could prove at trial beyond a reasonable doubt was for wanton endangerment against Mr. Hankison. Everybody ready? Yes. Yes. Yes. And mark it. We've agreed to protect your identities. How would you like to be referred to? Uror 1. Juror 2. Juror 3. Take me back to that news conference. Attorney general Cameron essentially says -- The grand jury agreed Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in the return of deadly fire. Your reaction when you heard that? I came out of my chair. I said, he just lied. Liar. Those were the words that came out of my mouth. This is a grand jury that was on so many things they were stonewalling. Situations where they asked about more body cameras. We're not going to show all the video because of time, but sergeant case -- what's that? I said, we have time. I said we havetime, because I felt like I was going to give my right judgment as a juror, that I needed to present it all the evidence, and they didn't. When you heard that wanton endangerme was the only charge that was being presented, what was the reaction in the room It was an uproar. I was livid. I couldn't believe it. We were dismayed. There was a big gasp in the probably more than two or three jurors said, is that all? Our team walked them through every homicide offense, and also presented all the information. They didn't go into any details about what any additional homicides or murder charges could be. The grand jury saying, you didn't give us anything see. It's a gotcha moment. We asked if other charges could be brought against them. All they said was, no, nothing we could make stick. And that the officers had the right to defend themselves because they ha been fired upon. In your mind, should there have been more charges brought this. Oh, yes. Undoubtedly. I thought one would be I thought there was going to be a lot more charges for a lot more officers. The fact that they didn't get to even deliberate on charges on behalf of breonna is a huge miscarriage of justice. ABC news reached out to attorney general Cameron, who declined our request for comment. But in an interview with ABC bowling green affiliate WBKO, came S stood by his decision. It was not our judgment that there were going -- there should be other charges that the grand jury should be advised of. I know I take a lot of criticism for that, but we dhe right thg. Ahmad arbery died and the justice system said, give it time. George Floyd died and the juice system said, give it time. Breonna Taylor died, and the justice system said, give it time. People gave it time. And then -- basically nothing. If I had to share one final thought about breonna, it would be that she was one who brought everybody together. On the one hand, you hate that it's her face that's on this cause. But on the other hand, it's a cause that will definitely give some change that's been well She always said she was going to be famous, but we never imagined her not being here to see herself famous. I hate that she had to die --

