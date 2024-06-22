New book claims to reveal target of Idaho murders

A new book claims that Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho murder case, may have targeted one of the roommates at the off-campus house where four students were killed.

June 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live