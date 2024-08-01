New lawsuit claims surrogacy company 'systematically' defrauded families

Dominique Side, the owner of the Houston-based surrogacy escrow management company, allegedly used millions of dollars in client funds to bankroll her lavish lifestyle.

August 1, 2024

