Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters share 'complicated' reaction to OJ Simpson's death

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, her family is speaking out on their sister’s life and legacy, bringing awareness to domestic violence and O.J. Simpson's death.

May 29, 2024

