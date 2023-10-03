Omar Epps talks about penning tale of 'Reckoning'

The actor discusses his latest novel in his sci-fi series, "Nubia: The Reckoning," and bringing more diversity in the genre.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live