Pamela Smart accepts responsibility in husband’s 1990 killing, her lawyer says

Pamela Smart, who is serving a life sentence, has accepted full responsibility for plotting with her teenage student to have her husband killed in 1990, according to her lawyer.

June 13, 2024

